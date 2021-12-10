Jak dopadly The Game Awards 2021? Hrou roku je It Takes Two

V noci na dnešek se v losangeleském Microsoft Theatre konalo letošní předávání cen The Game Awards, jak už vám asi došlo ze záplavy nových trailerů a oznámení. Samotná ocenění v průběhu tříhodinové show občas tak trochu zapadla, a tak je na čase si zrekapitulovat, které z letošních her zabodovaly a kdo naopak odcházel s prázdnou.
Hlavní cenu za nejlepší hru roku 2021 si za It Takes Two přišel převzít Josef Fares, kooperativní příběhová hopsačka o rozvodu posbírala sošky ještě za nejlepší rodinný titul a nejlepší multiplayer. Dařilo se také Deathloopu, který vyhrál ceny za nejlepší herní režii a nejlepší umělecký styl. Tři ceny si odnesla Forza Horizon 5, a to v kategoriích za nejlepší sportovní či závodní hru, zvukový design a za inovaci v oblasti přístupnosti.
Kompletní seznam kategorií a jejich výherců naleznete níže:
Hra roku
Nominace:
- Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)
- It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)
- Metroid Dread (Mercury Steam/Nintendo)
- Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE)
- Resident Evil Village (Capcom)
Vítěz: It Takes Two
zdroj: Electronic Arts
Nejlepší herní režie
Nominace:
- Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)
- It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)
- Returnal (Housemarque/SIE)
- Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE)
Vítěz: Deathloop
Nejlepší vyprávění
Nominace:
- Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)
- It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)
- Life is Strange: True Colors (Deck Nine/SQUARE ENIX)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal/SQUARE ENIX)
- Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios)
Vítěz: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
zdroj: Square Enix
Nejlepší umělecký styl
Nominace:
- Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)
- Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE)
- The Artful Escape (Beethoven & Dinosaur/Annapurna)
Vítěz: Deathloop
Nejlepší hudba
Nominace:
- Cyberpunk 2077 (Marcin Przybylowicz, Piotr T. Adamczyk)
- Deathloop (Tom Salta)
- NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 (Keiichi Okabe)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Richard Jacques)
- The Artful Escape (Johnny Galvatron & Josh Abrahams)
Vítěz: NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139
zdroj: Square Enix
Nejlepší zvukový design
Nominace:
- Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)
- Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE)
- Resident Evil Village (Capcom)
- Returnal (Housemarque/SIE)
Vítěz: Forza Horizon 5
Nejlepší herecký výkon
Nominace:
- Erika Mori jako Alex Chen, Life is Strange: True Colors
- Giancarlo Esposito jako Anton Castillo, Far Cry 6
- Jason E. Kelley jako Colt Vahn, Deathloop
- Maggie Robertson jako Lady Dimitrescu, Resident Evil Village
- Ozioma Akagha jako Julianna Blake, Deathloop
Vítězka: Maggie Robertson jako Lady Dimitrescu, Resident Evil Village
zdroj: Capcom
Nejlepší hra s přesahem
Nominace:
- Before Your Eyes (GoodbyeWorld Games/Skybound Games)
- Boyfriend Dungeon (Kitfox Games)
- Chicory (Greg Lobanow, Alexis dean-Jones, Lena Raine, Madeline Berger, A Shell in the Pit/Finji)
- Life is Strange: True Colors (Deck Nine/SQUARE ENIX)
- No Longer Home (Humble Grove, Hana Lee, Cel Davison, Adrienne Lombardo, Eli Rainsberry/Fellow Traveler)
Vítěz: Life is Strange: True Colors
Nejlepší hra s dlouhodobou podporou
Nominace:
- Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)
- Call of Duty: Warzone (Infinity Ward/Raven/Activision)
- Final Fantasy XIV Online (Square Enix)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- Genshin Impact (MiHoYo)
Vítěz: Final Fantasy XIV Online
zdroj: Square Enix
Nejlepší nezávislá hra
Nominace:
- 12 Minutes (Luis Antonio/Annapurna Interactive)
- Death’s Door (Acid Nerve/Devolver Digital)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)
- Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games/Devolver Digital)
- Loop Hero (Four Quarters/Devolver Digital)
Vítěz: Kena: Bridge of Spirits
Nejlepší mobilní hra (pod záštitou Verizon)
Nominace:
- Fantasian (Mistwalker)
- Genshin Impact (MiHoYo)
- League of Legends: Wild Rift (Riot Games)
- MARVEL Future Revolution (Netmarble)
- Pokemon Unite (TiMi Studios/The Pokemon Company)
Vítěz: Genshin Impact
Nejlepší komunitní podpora
Nominace:
- Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)
- Destiny 2 (Bungie)
- Final Fantasy XIV Online (Square Enix)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)
Vítěz: Final Fantasy XIV Online
Nejlepší VR/AR hra
Nominace:
- Hitman 3 (IO Interactive)
- I Expect You To Die 2 (Schell Games)
- Lone Echo II (Ready at Dawn/Oculus Studios)
- Resident Evil 4 (Armature Studio/Capcom/Oculus Studios)
- Sniper Elite VR (Coatsink/Just Add Water/Rebellion Developments)
Vítěz: Resident Evil 4
zdroj: Capcom
Nejlepší akční hra
Nominace:
- Back 4 Blood (Turtle Rock/WB Games)
- Chivalry II (Torn Banner Studios/Tripwire Interactive)
- Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)
- Far Cry 6 (Ubisoft Toronto/Ubisoft)
- Returnal (Housemarque/SIE)
Vítěz: Returnal
Nejlepší akční adventura
Nominace:
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal/SQUARE ENIX)
- Metroid Dread (Mercury Steam/Nintendo)
- Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE)
- Resident Evil Village (Capcom)
Vítěz: Metroid Dread
zdroj: Nintendo
Nejlepší RPG
Nominace:
- Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt Red)
- Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom)
- Scarlet Nexus (Bandai Namco)
- Shin Megami Tensei V (Atlus/Sega)
- Tales of Arise (Bandai Namco)
Vítěz: Tales of Arise
Nejlepší bojovka
Nominace:
- Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles (CyberConnect2/Sega)
- Guilty Gear -Strive- (Arc System Works)
- Melty Blood: Type Lumina (French-Bread/Delightworks)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl (Ludosity/Fair Play Labs/GameMill)
- Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown (Sega)
Vítěz: Guilty Gear -Strive-
Nejlepší rodinná hra
Nominace:
- It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)
- Mario Party Superstars (NDcube/Nintendo)
- New Pokémon Snap (Bandai Namco/The Pokémon Company/Nintendo)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo)
- WarioWare: Get It Together! (Intelligent Systems/Nintendo)
Vítěz: It Takes Two
zdroj: Electronic Arts
Nejlepší strategie či simulace
Nominace:
- Age of Empires IV (Relic Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination (Rebellion Developments)
- Humankind (Amplitude Studios/Sega)
- Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games/Devolver)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo Studio/Xbox Game Studios)
Vítěz: Age of Empires IV
Nejlepší sportovní či závodní hra
Nominace:
- F1 2021 (Codemasters/EA Sports)
- FIFA 22 (EA Vancouver/EA Sports)
- Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed (Milestone)
- Riders Republic (Ubisoft Annecy/Ubisoft)
Vítěz: Forza Horizon 5
zdroj: Xbox
Nejlepší multiplayerová hra
Nominace:
- Back 4 Blood (Turtle Rock/WB Games)
- It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)
- Knockout City (Velan Studios/EA)
- Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom)
- New World (Amazon Games)
- Valheim (Iron Gate Studio/Coffee Stain)
Vítěz: It Takes Two
Nejlepší nezávislý debut
Nominace:
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)
- Sable (Shedworks/Raw Fury)
- The Artful Escape (Beethoven & Dinosaur/Annapurna)
- The Forgotten City (Modern Storyteller/Dear Villagers)
- Valheim (Iron Gate/Coffee Stain)
Vítěz: Kena: Bridge of Spirits
zdroj: Ember Lab
Nejočekávanější, ještě nevydaná hra (pod záštitou Prime Gaming)
Nominace:
- Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
- God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)
- Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)
- Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo)
- Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda)
Vítěz: Elden Ring
zdroj: Bandai Namco
Inovace v přístupnosti (pod záštitou Chevrolet)
Nominace:
- Far Cry 6 (Ubisoft Toronto/Ubisoft)
- Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal/SQUARE ENIX)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE)
- The Vale: Shadow of the Crown (Creative Bytes Studios/Falling Squirrel)
Vítěz: Forza Horizon 5
Tvůrce roku z oblasti streamerů, influencerů či médií
Nominace:
- Dream
- Fuslie
- Gaules
- Ibai
- TheGrefg
Vítěz: Dream
Nejlepší esportová hra (pod záštitou GrubHub)
Nominace:
- Call of Duty (Activision)
- CS:GO (Valve)
- DOTA2 (Valve)
- League of Legends (Riot Games)
- Valorant (Riot Games)
Vítěz: League of Legends
Nejlepší esportový tým
Nominace:
- Atlanta FaZe (COD)
- DWG KIA (LOL)
- Natus Vincere (CS:GO)
- Sentinels (Valorant)
- Team Spirit (DOTA2)
Vítěz: Natus Vincere (CS:GO)
Nejlepší esportovec
Nominace:
- Chris "Simp" Lehr
- Heo "ShowMaker" Su
- Magomed "Collapse" Khalilov
- Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev
- Tyson "TenZ" Ngo
Vítěz: Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev
Nejlepší esportový kouč
Nominace:
- Airat “Silent” Gaziev
- Andrey "ENGH" Sholokhov
- Andrii "B1ad3" Horodenskyi
- James "Crowder" Crowder
- Kim "kkOma" Jeong-gyun
Vítěz: Kim "kkOma" Jeong-gyun
Nejlepší esportový event
Nominace:
- 2021 League of Legends World Championship
- PGL Major Stockholm 2021
- PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020
- The International 2021
- Valorant Champions Tour: Stage 2 Masters
Vítěz: 2021 League of Legends World Championship