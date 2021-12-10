Jak dopadly The Game Awards 2021? Hrou roku je It Takes Two
zdroj: Foto: The Game Awards

Jak dopadly The Game Awards 2021? Hrou roku je It Takes Two

10. 12. 2021 12:00 | Téma | autor: Šárka Tmějová |

V noci na dnešek se v losangeleském Microsoft Theatre konalo letošní předávání cen The Game Awards, jak už vám asi došlo ze záplavy nových trailerů a oznámení. Samotná ocenění v průběhu tříhodinové show občas tak trochu zapadla, a tak je na čase si zrekapitulovat, které z letošních her zabodovaly a kdo naopak odcházel s prázdnou. 

Hlavní cenu za nejlepší hru roku 2021 si za It Takes Two přišel převzít Josef Fares, kooperativní příběhová hopsačka o rozvodu posbírala sošky ještě za nejlepší rodinný titul a nejlepší multiplayer. Dařilo se také Deathloopu, který vyhrál ceny za nejlepší herní režii a nejlepší umělecký styl. Tři ceny si odnesla Forza Horizon 5, a to v kategoriích za nejlepší sportovní či závodní hru, zvukový design a za inovaci v oblasti přístupnosti. 

Kompletní seznam kategorií a jejich výherců naleznete níže: 

Hra roku

Nominace:

  • Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)
  • It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)
  • Metroid Dread (Mercury Steam/Nintendo)
  • Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios)
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE)
  • Resident Evil Village (Capcom)

Vítěz: It Takes Two

zdroj: Electronic Arts

Nejlepší herní režie

Nominace:

  • Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)
  • It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)
  • Returnal (Housemarque/SIE)
  • Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios)
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE)

Vítěz: Deathloop

Deathloop
Deathloop
Deathloop
Galerie

Nejlepší vyprávění

Nominace:

  • Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)
  • It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)
  • Life is Strange: True Colors (Deck Nine/SQUARE ENIX)
  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal/SQUARE ENIX)
  • Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios)

Vítěz: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

zdroj: Square Enix

Nejlepší umělecký styl

Nominace:

  • Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)
  • Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios)
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE)
  • The Artful Escape (Beethoven & Dinosaur/Annapurna)

Vítěz: Deathloop

Deathloop
Deathloop
Deathloop
Galerie

Nejlepší hudba

Nominace:

  • Cyberpunk 2077 (Marcin Przybylowicz, Piotr T. Adamczyk)
  • Deathloop (Tom Salta)
  • NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 (Keiichi Okabe)
  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Richard Jacques)
  • The Artful Escape (Johnny Galvatron & Josh Abrahams)

Vítěz: NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139

zdroj: Square Enix

Nejlepší zvukový design

Nominace:

  • Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)
  • Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE)
  • Resident Evil Village (Capcom)
  • Returnal (Housemarque/SIE)

Vítěz: Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5
Forza Horizon 5
Forza Horizon 5
Galerie

Nejlepší herecký výkon

Nominace:

  • Erika Mori jako Alex Chen, Life is Strange: True Colors
  • Giancarlo Esposito jako Anton Castillo, Far Cry 6
  • Jason E. Kelley jako Colt Vahn, Deathloop
  • Maggie Robertson jako Lady Dimitrescu, Resident Evil Village
  • Ozioma Akagha jako Julianna Blake, Deathloop

Vítězka: Maggie Robertson jako Lady Dimitrescu, Resident Evil Village

zdroj: Capcom

Nejlepší hra s přesahem

Nominace:

  • Before Your Eyes (GoodbyeWorld Games/Skybound Games)
  • Boyfriend Dungeon (Kitfox Games)
  • Chicory (Greg Lobanow, Alexis dean-Jones, Lena Raine, Madeline Berger, A Shell in the Pit/Finji)
  • Life is Strange: True Colors (Deck Nine/SQUARE ENIX)
  • No Longer Home (Humble Grove, Hana Lee, Cel Davison, Adrienne Lombardo, Eli Rainsberry/Fellow Traveler)

Vítěz: Life is Strange: True Colors

Life is Strange: True Colors
Life is Strange: True Colors
Life is Strange: True Colors
Galerie

Nejlepší hra s dlouhodobou podporou

Nominace:

  • Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)
  • Call of Duty: Warzone (Infinity Ward/Raven/Activision)
  • Final Fantasy XIV Online (Square Enix)
  • Fortnite (Epic Games)
  • Genshin Impact (MiHoYo)

Vítěz: Final Fantasy XIV Online

zdroj: Square Enix

Nejlepší nezávislá hra

Nominace:

  • 12 Minutes (Luis Antonio/Annapurna Interactive)
  • Death’s Door (Acid Nerve/Devolver Digital)
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)
  • Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games/Devolver Digital)
  • Loop Hero (Four Quarters/Devolver Digital)

Vítěz: Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Kena: Bridge of Spirits
Kena: Bridge of Spirits
Kena: Bridge of Spirits
Galerie

Nejlepší mobilní hra (pod záštitou Verizon)

Nominace:

  • Fantasian (Mistwalker)
  • Genshin Impact (MiHoYo)
  • League of Legends: Wild Rift (Riot Games)
  • MARVEL Future Revolution (Netmarble)
  • Pokemon Unite (TiMi Studios/The Pokemon Company)

Vítěz: Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact Aloy Horizon Zero Dawn
Genshin Impact
Genshin Impact
Galerie

Nejlepší komunitní podpora

Nominace:

  • Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)
  • Destiny 2 (Bungie)
  • Final Fantasy XIV Online (Square Enix)
  • Fortnite (Epic Games)
  • No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

Vítěz: Final Fantasy XIV Online

Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn
Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn
Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn
Galerie

Nejlepší VR/AR hra

Nominace:

  • Hitman 3 (IO Interactive)
  • I Expect You To Die 2 (Schell Games)
  • Lone Echo II (Ready at Dawn/Oculus Studios)
  • Resident Evil 4 (Armature Studio/Capcom/Oculus Studios)
  • Sniper Elite VR (Coatsink/Just Add Water/Rebellion Developments)

Vítěz: Resident Evil 4

zdroj: Capcom

Nejlepší akční hra

Nominace:

  • Back 4 Blood (Turtle Rock/WB Games)
  • Chivalry II (Torn Banner Studios/Tripwire Interactive)
  • Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)
  • Far Cry 6 (Ubisoft Toronto/Ubisoft)
  • Returnal (Housemarque/SIE)

Vítěz: Returnal

Returnal
Returnal
Returnal
Galerie

Nejlepší akční adventura

Nominace:

  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal/SQUARE ENIX)
  • Metroid Dread (Mercury Steam/Nintendo)
  • Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios)
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE)
  • Resident Evil Village (Capcom)

Vítěz: Metroid Dread

zdroj: Nintendo

Nejlepší RPG

Nominace:

  • Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt Red)
  • Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom)
  • Scarlet Nexus (Bandai Namco)
  • Shin Megami Tensei V (Atlus/Sega)
  • Tales of Arise (Bandai Namco)

Vítěz: Tales of Arise

Tales of Arise
Tales of Arise
Tales of Arise
Galerie

Nejlepší bojovka

Nominace:

  • Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles (CyberConnect2/Sega)
  • Guilty Gear -Strive- (Arc System Works)
  • Melty Blood: Type Lumina (French-Bread/Delightworks)
  • Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl (Ludosity/Fair Play Labs/GameMill)
  • Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown (Sega)

Vítěz: Guilty Gear -Strive-

Nejlepší rodinná hra

Nominace:

  • It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)
  • Mario Party Superstars (NDcube/Nintendo)
  • New Pokémon Snap (Bandai Namco/The Pokémon Company/Nintendo)
  • Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo)
  • WarioWare: Get It Together! (Intelligent Systems/Nintendo)

Vítěz: It Takes Two

zdroj: Electronic Arts

Nejlepší strategie či simulace

Nominace:

  • Age of Empires IV (Relic Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)
  • Evil Genius 2: World Domination (Rebellion Developments)
  • Humankind (Amplitude Studios/Sega)
  • Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games/Devolver)
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo Studio/Xbox Game Studios)

Vítěz: Age of Empires IV

Age of Empires IV
Age of Empires IV
Age of Empires IV
Galerie

Nejlepší sportovní či závodní hra

Nominace:

  • F1 2021 (Codemasters/EA Sports)
  • FIFA 22 (EA Vancouver/EA Sports)
  • Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)
  • Hot Wheels Unleashed (Milestone)
  • Riders Republic (Ubisoft Annecy/Ubisoft)

Vítěz: Forza Horizon 5

zdroj: Xbox

Nejlepší multiplayerová hra

Nominace:

  • Back 4 Blood (Turtle Rock/WB Games)
  • It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)
  • Knockout City (Velan Studios/EA)
  • Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom)
  • New World (Amazon Games)
  • Valheim (Iron Gate Studio/Coffee Stain)

Vítěz: It Takes Two

It Takes Two
It Takes Two
It Takes Two
Galerie

Nejlepší nezávislý debut

Nominace:

  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)
  • Sable (Shedworks/Raw Fury)
  • The Artful Escape (Beethoven & Dinosaur/Annapurna)
  • The Forgotten City (Modern Storyteller/Dear Villagers)
  • Valheim (Iron Gate/Coffee Stain)

Vítěz: Kena: Bridge of Spirits

zdroj: Ember Lab

Nejočekávanější, ještě nevydaná hra (pod záštitou Prime Gaming)

Nominace:

  • Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
  • God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)
  • Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)
  • Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo)
  • Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda)

Vítěz: Elden Ring

zdroj: Bandai Namco

Inovace v přístupnosti (pod záštitou Chevrolet)

Nominace:

  • Far Cry 6 (Ubisoft Toronto/Ubisoft)
  • Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)
  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal/SQUARE ENIX)
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE)
  • The Vale: Shadow of the Crown (Creative Bytes Studios/Falling Squirrel)

Vítěz: Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5
Forza Horizon 5
Forza Horizon 5
Galerie

Tvůrce roku z oblasti streamerů, influencerů či médií

Nominace:

  • Dream
  • Fuslie
  • Gaules
  • Ibai
  • TheGrefg

Vítěz: Dream

Nejlepší esportová hra (pod záštitou GrubHub)

Nominace:

  • Call of Duty (Activision)
  • CS:GO (Valve)
  • DOTA2 (Valve)
  • League of Legends (Riot Games)
  • Valorant (Riot Games)

Vítěz: League of Legends

League of Legends
League of Legends
League of Legends
Galerie

Nejlepší esportový tým

Nominace:

  • Atlanta FaZe (COD)
  • DWG KIA (LOL)
  • Natus Vincere (CS:GO)
  • Sentinels (Valorant)
  • Team Spirit (DOTA2)

Vítěz: Natus Vincere (CS:GO)

Nejlepší esportovec

Nominace:

  • Chris "Simp" Lehr
  • Heo "ShowMaker" Su
  • Magomed "Collapse" Khalilov
  • Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev
  • Tyson "TenZ" Ngo

Vítěz: Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev

Nejlepší esportový kouč

Nominace:

  • Airat “Silent” Gaziev
  • Andrey "ENGH" Sholokhov
  • Andrii "B1ad3" Horodenskyi
  • James "Crowder" Crowder
  • Kim "kkOma" Jeong-gyun

Vítěz: Kim "kkOma" Jeong-gyun

Nejlepší esportový event

Nominace:

  • 2021 League of Legends World Championship
  • PGL Major Stockholm 2021
  • PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020
  • The International 2021
  • Valorant Champions Tour: Stage 2 Masters

Vítěz: 2021 League of Legends World Championship

Tagy:
ceny a ocenění The Game Awards
Zdroje:
The Game Awards
Hry:
Resident Evil 4 Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn League of Legends Age of Empires IV Elden Ring Deathloop Tales of Arise Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139... Resident Evil Village Returnal Kena: Bridge of Spirits It Takes Two Genshin Impact Forza Horizon 5 Life is Strange: True Colors Guardians of the Galaxy Metroid Dread
