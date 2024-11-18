Známe nominace na The Game Awards 2024. Games.cz jsou opět v porotě

Blíží se nám konec roku, a tak přichází i čas vyhlašování nejrůznějších cen, žebříčků a her, které si nás v uplynulých měsících nejvíce získaly. Chybět samozřejmě nemohou ani „herní Oscaři“ The Game Awards bývalého herního novináře Geoffa Keighleyho. I v jubilejním desátém ročníku Games.cz opět usedá v porotě coby jediný český web.
Samotné vyhlášení výsledků proběhne v noci 13. prosince v 1:30 v losangeleském Peacock Theater, kdy se i u sebe doma můžete těšit na tradiční přenos plný trailerů, oznámení a vzácných hostů. My slavnostní předávání budeme živě streamovat, ještě předtím si ale můžete prosvištět jednotlivé kategorie a nominace, které se o okřídlenou sošku za necelý měsíc utkají.
Po sedmi nominacích pochytal Astro Bot a Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, šest Metaphor ReFantazio a po pěti pak Balatro a Silent Hill 2. Jsou mezi nimi i vaši favoriti?
HRA ROKU
- Astro Bot (Team Asobi / SIE)
- Balatro (LocalThunk / Playstack)
- Black Myth: Wukong (Gamescience)
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco)
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)
- Metaphor ReFantazio (Studio Zero / Atlus / Sega)
NEJLEPŠÍ HERNÍ REŽIE
- Astro Bot (Team Asobi / SIE)
- Balatro (LocalThunk / Playstack)
- Black Myth: Wukong (Gamescience)
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco)
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)
- Metaphor ReFantazio (Studio Zero / Atlus / Sega)
NEJLEPŠÍ VYPRÁVĚNÍ
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio / Sega)
- Metaphor ReFantazio (Studio Zero / Atlus / Sega)
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade II (Ninja Theory / Xbox Game Studios)
- Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team / Konami)
NEJLEPŠÍ VÝTVARNÉ ZPRACOVÁNÍ
- Astro Bot (Team Asobi / SIE)
- Black Myth: Wukong (Gamescience)
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco)
- Metaphor ReFantazio (Studio Zero / Atlus / Sega)
- Neva (Nomada Studio / Devolver)
NEJLEPŠÍ HUDBA
- Astro Bot (Team Asobi / SIE)
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)
- Metaphor ReFantazio (Studio Zero / Atlus / Sega)
- Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team / Konami)
- Stellar Blade (Shift Up / SIE)
NEJLEPŠÍ ZVUKOVÝ DESIGN
- Astro Bot (Team Asobi / SIE)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch / Raven / Activision / Xbox Game Studios)
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade II (Ninja Theory / Xbox Game Studios)
- Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team / Konami)
NEJLEPŠÍ HERECKÝ VÝKON
- Briana White za roli Aerith Gainsborough v Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Hannah Telle za roli Max Caulfield v Life is Strange: Double Exposure
- Humberly González za roli Kay Vess ve Star Wars Outlaws
- Luke Roberts za roli Jamese Sunderlanda v Silent Hill 2
- Melina Juergens za roli Senuy v Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
INOVACE V PŘÍSTUPNOSTI
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch / Raven / Activision / Xbox Game Studios)
- Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred (Blizzard / Xbox Game Studios)
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard (BioWare / EA)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (Ubisoft Montpellier / Ubisoft)
- Star Wars Outlaws (Massive Entertainment / Ubisoft)
NEJLEPŠÍ HRA S PŘESAHEM
- Closer the Distance (Osmotic Studios / Skybound Games)
- Indika (Odd Meter / 11 bit Studios)
- Neva (Nomada Studio / Devolver)
- Life is Strange: Double Exposure (Deck Nine / Square Enix)
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade II (Ninja Theory / Xbox Game Studios)
- Tales of Kenzera: Zau (Surgent Studios / EA)
NEJLEPŠÍ HRA S DLOUHODOBOU PODPOROU
- Destiny 2: The Final Shape (Bungie / SIE)
- Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred (Blizzard / Xbox Game Studios)
- Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail (Square Enix)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios / SIE)
NEJLEPŠÍ PODPORA KOMUNITY
- Baldur's Gate III (Larian)
- Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail (Square Enix)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios / SIE)
- No Man's Sky (Hello Games)
NEJLEPŠÍ NEZÁVISLÁ HRA
- Animal Well (Shared Memory / Bigmode)
- Balatro (LocalThunk / Playstack)
- Lorelei and the Laser Eyes (Simogo / Annapurna Interactive)
- Neva (Nomada Studio / Devolver)
- UFO 50 (Mossmouth)
NEJLEPŠÍ INDIE DEBUT
- Animal Well (Shared Memory / Bigmode)
- Balatro (LocalThunk / Playstack)
- Manor Lords (Slavic Magic / Hooded Horse)
- Pacific Drive (Ironwood Studios / Kepler Interactive)
- The Plucky Squire (All Possible Futures / Devolver)
NEJLEPŠÍ MOBILNÍ HRA
- AFK Journey (Farlight / Lilith Games)
- Balatro (LocalThunk / Playstack)
- Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket (Creatures Inc / TPCI)
- Wuthering Waves (Kuro Games)
- Zenless Zone Zero (miHoYo)
NEJLEPŠÍ VR/AR HRA
- Arizona Sunshine Remake (Vertigo Games)
- Asgard's Wrath 2 (Sanzaru Games / Oculus Studios)
- Batman Arkham Shadow (Camouflaj / Oculus Studios)
- Metal Hellsinger VR (Lab 42 / The Outsiders / Funcom)
- Metro Awakening VR (Vertigo Games)
NEJLEPŠÍ AKČNÍ HRA
- Black Myth: Wukong (Gamescience)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch / Raven / Activision / Xbox Game Studios)
- Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios / SIE)
- Stellar Blade (Shift Up / SIE)
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (Saber Interactive / Focus Entertainment)
NEJLEPŠÍ AKČNÍ ADVENTURA
- Astro Bot (Team Asobi / SIE)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (Ubisoft Montpellier / Ubisoft)
- Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team / Konami)
- Star Wars Outlaws (Massive Entertainment / Ubisoft)
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Grezzo / Nintendo)
NEJLEPŠÍ RPG
- Dragon's Dogma 2 (Capcom)
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco)
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio / Sega)
- Metaphor ReFantazio (Studio Zero / Atlus / Sega)
NEJLEPŠÍ BOJOVKA
- Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero (Spike Chunsoft / Bandai Namco)
- Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising (Arc System Works / Cygames)
- Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics (Capcom)
- Multiversus (Player First Games / WB Games)
- Tekken 8 (Bandai Namco)
NEJLEPŠÍ RODINNÁ HRA
- Astro Bot (Team Asobi / SIE)
- Princess Peach: Showtime! (Good-Feel / Nintendo)
- Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo Cube / Nintendo)
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Grezzo / Nintendo)
- The Plucky Squire (All Possible Futures / Devolver)
NEJLEPŠÍ SIM/STRATEGIE
- Age of Mythology Retold (World's Edge / Forgotten Empires / Xbox Game Studios)
- Frostpunk 2 (11 bit Studios)
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess (Capcom)
- Manor Lords (Slavic Magic / Hooded Horse)
- Unicorn Overlord (Vanillaware / Sega / Atlus)
NEJLEPŠÍ SPORTOVNÍ/ZÁVODNÍ HRA
- EA Sports F1 24 (Codemasters / EA Sports)
- EA Sports FC 25 (EA Vancouver / EA Romania / EA Sports)
- NBA 2K25 (Visual Concepts / 2K)
- Top Spin 2K25 (Hangar 13 / 2K)
- WWE 2K24 (Visual Concepts / 2K)
NEJLEPŠÍ MULTIPLAYER
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch / Raven / Activision / Xbox Game Studios)
- Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios / SIE)
- Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo Cube / Nintendo)
- Tekken 8 (Bandai Namco)
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (Saber Interactive / Focus Entertainment)
NEJLEPŠÍ ADAPTACE
- Arcane (Riot / Fortiche / Netflix)
- Fallout (Bethesda / Kilter Films / Amazon MGM Studios)
- Knuckles (Sega / Paramount)
- Like a Dragon: Yakuza (Sega / Amazon MGM Studios)
- Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft (Crystal Dynamics / Legendary / Netflix)
NEJOČEKÁVANĚJŠÍ HRA
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (Kojima Productions / SIE)
- Ghost of Yōtei (Sucker Punch Productions / SIE)
- Grand Theft Auto VI (Rockstar Games)
- Metroid Prime 4: Beyond (Retro Studios / Nintendo)
- Monster Hunter Wilds (Capcom)
NEJLEPŠÍ TVŮRCE OBSAHU
- Dylan „CaseOh“ Baker
- Juan Alberto „IlloJuan“ García
- Ujjwal „Techno Gamerz“ Chaurasia
- Andre „Typical Gamer“ Rebelo
- Usada Pekora
NEJLEPŠÍ ESPORTOVÁ HRA
- Counter-Strike 2 (Valve)
- Dota 2 (Valve)
- League of Legends (Riot Games)
- Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (Moonton)
- Valorant (Riot Games)
NEJLEPŠÍ ESPORTOVEC
- Neta „33“ Shapira
- Aleksi „AleksiB“ Virolainen
- Jeong „Chovy“ Ji-hoon
- Lee „Faker“ Sang-Hyeok
- Mathieu „Zywoo“ Herbaut
- Zheng „ZmjjKK“ Yongkang
NEJLEPŠÍ ESPORTOVÝ TÝM
- Bilibili Gaming (League of Legends)
- Gen.G (League of Legends)
- Navi (Counter-Strike)
- T1 (League of Legends)
- Team Liquid (Dota 2)