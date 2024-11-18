Známe nominace na The Game Awards 2024. Games.cz jsou opět v porotě
Známe nominace na The Game Awards 2024. Games.cz jsou opět v porotě

18. 11. 2024 18:18 | Novinky | autor: Šárka Tmějová |

Blíží se nám konec roku, a tak přichází i čas vyhlašování nejrůznějších cen, žebříčků a her, které si nás v uplynulých měsících nejvíce získaly. Chybět samozřejmě nemohou ani „herní Oscaři“ The Game Awards bývalého herního novináře Geoffa Keighleyho. I v jubilejním desátém ročníku Games.cz opět usedá v porotě coby jediný český web.

Samotné vyhlášení výsledků proběhne v noci 13. prosince v 1:30 v losangeleském Peacock Theater, kdy se i u sebe doma můžete těšit na tradiční přenos plný trailerů, oznámení a vzácných hostů. My slavnostní předávání budeme živě streamovat, ještě předtím si ale můžete prosvištět jednotlivé kategorie a nominace, které se o okřídlenou sošku za necelý měsíc utkají.

Po sedmi nominacích pochytal Astro Bot a Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, šest Metaphor ReFantazio a po pěti pak Balatro a Silent Hill 2. Jsou mezi nimi i vaši favoriti?

HRA ROKU

  • Astro Bot (Team Asobi / SIE)
  • Balatro (LocalThunk / Playstack)
  • Black Myth: Wukong (Gamescience)
  • Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco)
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)
  • Metaphor ReFantazio (Studio Zero / Atlus / Sega)

 

NEJLEPŠÍ HERNÍ REŽIE

  • Astro Bot (Team Asobi / SIE)
  • Balatro (LocalThunk / Playstack)
  • Black Myth: Wukong (Gamescience)
  • Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco)
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)
  • Metaphor ReFantazio (Studio Zero / Atlus / Sega)


NEJLEPŠÍ VYPRÁVĚNÍ

  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)
  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio / Sega)
  • Metaphor ReFantazio (Studio Zero / Atlus / Sega)
  • Senua's Saga: Hellblade II (Ninja Theory / Xbox Game Studios)
  • Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team / Konami)

 

NEJLEPŠÍ VÝTVARNÉ ZPRACOVÁNÍ

  • Astro Bot (Team Asobi / SIE)
  • Black Myth: Wukong (Gamescience)
  • Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco)
  • Metaphor ReFantazio (Studio Zero / Atlus / Sega)
  • Neva (Nomada Studio / Devolver)

 

NEJLEPŠÍ HUDBA

  • Astro Bot (Team Asobi / SIE)
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)
  • Metaphor ReFantazio (Studio Zero / Atlus / Sega)
  • Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team / Konami)
  • Stellar Blade (Shift Up / SIE)

 

NEJLEPŠÍ ZVUKOVÝ DESIGN

  • Astro Bot (Team Asobi / SIE)
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch / Raven / Activision / Xbox Game Studios)
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)
  • Senua's Saga: Hellblade II (Ninja Theory / Xbox Game Studios)
  • Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team / Konami)

 

NEJLEPŠÍ HERECKÝ VÝKON

  • Briana White za roli Aerith Gainsborough v Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Hannah Telle za roli Max Caulfield v Life is Strange: Double Exposure
  • Humberly González za roli Kay Vess ve Star Wars Outlaws
  • Luke Roberts za roli Jamese Sunderlanda v Silent Hill 2
  • Melina Juergens za roli Senuy v Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

 

INOVACE V PŘÍSTUPNOSTI

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch / Raven / Activision / Xbox Game Studios)
  • Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred (Blizzard / Xbox Game Studios)
  • Dragon Age: The Veilguard (BioWare / EA)
  • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (Ubisoft Montpellier / Ubisoft)
  • Star Wars Outlaws (Massive Entertainment / Ubisoft)

 

NEJLEPŠÍ HRA S PŘESAHEM

  • Closer the Distance (Osmotic Studios / Skybound Games)
  • Indika (Odd Meter / 11 bit Studios)
  • Neva (Nomada Studio / Devolver)
  • Life is Strange: Double Exposure (Deck Nine / Square Enix)
  • Senua's Saga: Hellblade II (Ninja Theory / Xbox Game Studios)
  • Tales of Kenzera: Zau (Surgent Studios / EA)

 

NEJLEPŠÍ HRA S DLOUHODOBOU PODPOROU

  • Destiny 2: The Final Shape (Bungie / SIE)
  • Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred (Blizzard / Xbox Game Studios)
  • Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail (Square Enix)
  • Fortnite (Epic Games)
  • Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios / SIE)

 

NEJLEPŠÍ PODPORA KOMUNITY

  • Baldur's Gate III (Larian)
  • Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail (Square Enix)
  • Fortnite (Epic Games)
  • Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios / SIE)
  • No Man's Sky (Hello Games)

 

NEJLEPŠÍ NEZÁVISLÁ HRA

  • Animal Well (Shared Memory / Bigmode)
  • Balatro (LocalThunk / Playstack)
  • Lorelei and the Laser Eyes (Simogo / Annapurna Interactive)
  • Neva (Nomada Studio / Devolver)
  • UFO 50 (Mossmouth)

 

NEJLEPŠÍ INDIE DEBUT

  • Animal Well (Shared Memory / Bigmode)
  • Balatro (LocalThunk / Playstack)
  • Manor Lords (Slavic Magic / Hooded Horse)
  • Pacific Drive (Ironwood Studios / Kepler Interactive)
  • The Plucky Squire (All Possible Futures / Devolver)

 

NEJLEPŠÍ MOBILNÍ HRA

  • AFK Journey (Farlight / Lilith Games)
  • Balatro (LocalThunk / Playstack)
  • Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket (Creatures Inc / TPCI)
  • Wuthering Waves (Kuro Games)
  • Zenless Zone Zero (miHoYo)

 

NEJLEPŠÍ VR/AR HRA

  • Arizona Sunshine Remake (Vertigo Games)
  • Asgard's Wrath 2 (Sanzaru Games / Oculus Studios)
  • Batman Arkham Shadow (Camouflaj / Oculus Studios)
  • Metal Hellsinger VR (Lab 42 / The Outsiders / Funcom)
  • Metro Awakening VR (Vertigo Games)

 

NEJLEPŠÍ AKČNÍ HRA

  • Black Myth: Wukong (Gamescience)
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch / Raven / Activision / Xbox Game Studios)
  • Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios / SIE)
  • Stellar Blade (Shift Up / SIE)
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (Saber Interactive / Focus Entertainment)

 

NEJLEPŠÍ AKČNÍ ADVENTURA

  • Astro Bot (Team Asobi / SIE)
  • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (Ubisoft Montpellier / Ubisoft)
  • Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team / Konami)
  • Star Wars Outlaws (Massive Entertainment / Ubisoft)
  • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Grezzo / Nintendo)

 

NEJLEPŠÍ RPG

  • Dragon's Dogma 2 (Capcom)
  • Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco)
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)
  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio / Sega)
  • Metaphor ReFantazio (Studio Zero / Atlus / Sega)

  

NEJLEPŠÍ BOJOVKA

  • Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero (Spike Chunsoft / Bandai Namco)
  • Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising (Arc System Works / Cygames)
  • Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics (Capcom)
  • Multiversus (Player First Games / WB Games)
  • Tekken 8 (Bandai Namco)

 

NEJLEPŠÍ RODINNÁ HRA

  • Astro Bot (Team Asobi / SIE)
  • Princess Peach: Showtime! (Good-Feel / Nintendo)
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo Cube / Nintendo)
  • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Grezzo / Nintendo)
  • The Plucky Squire (All Possible Futures / Devolver)

 

NEJLEPŠÍ SIM/STRATEGIE

  • Age of Mythology Retold (World's Edge / Forgotten Empires / Xbox Game Studios)
  • Frostpunk 2 (11 bit Studios)
  • Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess (Capcom)
  • Manor Lords (Slavic Magic / Hooded Horse)
  • Unicorn Overlord (Vanillaware / Sega / Atlus)

 

NEJLEPŠÍ SPORTOVNÍ/ZÁVODNÍ HRA

  • EA Sports F1 24 (Codemasters / EA Sports)
  • EA Sports FC 25 (EA Vancouver / EA Romania / EA Sports)
  • NBA 2K25 (Visual Concepts / 2K)
  • Top Spin 2K25 (Hangar 13 / 2K)
  • WWE 2K24 (Visual Concepts / 2K)

 

NEJLEPŠÍ MULTIPLAYER

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch / Raven / Activision / Xbox Game Studios)
  • Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios / SIE)
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo Cube / Nintendo)
  • Tekken 8 (Bandai Namco)
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (Saber Interactive / Focus Entertainment)

 

NEJLEPŠÍ ADAPTACE

  • Arcane (Riot / Fortiche / Netflix)
  • Fallout (Bethesda / Kilter Films / Amazon MGM Studios)
  • Knuckles (Sega / Paramount)
  • Like a Dragon: Yakuza (Sega / Amazon MGM Studios)
  • Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft (Crystal Dynamics / Legendary / Netflix)

 

NEJOČEKÁVANĚJŠÍ HRA

  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (Kojima Productions / SIE)
  • Ghost of Yōtei (Sucker Punch Productions / SIE)
  • Grand Theft Auto VI (Rockstar Games)
  • Metroid Prime 4: Beyond (Retro Studios / Nintendo)
  • Monster Hunter Wilds (Capcom)

 

NEJLEPŠÍ TVŮRCE OBSAHU

  • Dylan „CaseOh“ Baker
  • Juan Alberto „IlloJuan“ García
  • Ujjwal „Techno Gamerz“ Chaurasia
  • Andre „Typical Gamer“ Rebelo
  • Usada Pekora

 

NEJLEPŠÍ ESPORTOVÁ HRA

  • Counter-Strike 2 (Valve)
  • Dota 2 (Valve)
  • League of Legends (Riot Games)
  • Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (Moonton)
  • Valorant (Riot Games)

 

NEJLEPŠÍ ESPORTOVEC

  • Neta „33“ Shapira
  • Aleksi „AleksiB“ Virolainen
  • Jeong „Chovy“ Ji-hoon
  • Lee „Faker“ Sang-Hyeok
  • Mathieu „Zywoo“ Herbaut
  • Zheng „ZmjjKK“ Yongkang

 

NEJLEPŠÍ ESPORTOVÝ TÝM

  • Bilibili Gaming (League of Legends)
  • Gen.G (League of Legends)
  • Navi (Counter-Strike)
  • T1 (League of Legends)
  • Team Liquid (Dota 2)
Nejnovější články