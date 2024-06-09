Podívejte se na trailery Xbox Games Showcase
zdroj: Microsoft

Podívejte se na trailery Xbox Games Showcase

9. 6. 2024 18:43 | Téma | autor: Redakce Games.cz |

Po docela slabém Summer Game Festu přichází zelená stáj Microsoftu, aby zachránila den. Xbox Games Showcase předčila očekávání. Ukázala značky, které jsme nevěřili, že se vrátí, dostali jsme spoustu nových a krásných trailerů velkých her, ale i nový hardware. Níže se můžete podívat na všechny trailery z více než hodinové konference.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 

 

Doom: The Dark Ages

zdroj: Bethesda

State of Decay 3

 

Dragon Age: The Veilguard 

zdroj: BioWare

Starfield: Shattered Space

zdroj: Bethesda

Fallout 76: Skyline Valley

 

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

 

South of Midnight

 

World of Warcraft: The War Within

 

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

zdroj: Konami

Sea of Thieves Season 13

 

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn

 

Age of Mythology: Retold

zdroj: Microsoft

Perfect Dark

zdroj: Crystal Dynamics

Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred

 

 Fable

zdroj: Playground Games

FragPunk

 

Winter Burrow

 

 Mixtape

 

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024

 

Elder Scrolls Online

 

Life is Strange: Double Exposure

 

Indiana Jones and The Great Circle

 

Mecha Break

 

 Wuchang Fallen Feathers

 

 Avowed

 

 Atomfall

 

Assassin's Creed Shadows 

 

 Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl

 

 Xbox Series Hardware Refresh

 

Gears of War: E-Day

zdroj: Xbox Game Studios

