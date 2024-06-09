Podívejte se na trailery Xbox Games Showcase

Po docela slabém Summer Game Festu přichází zelená stáj Microsoftu, aby zachránila den. Xbox Games Showcase předčila očekávání. Ukázala značky, které jsme nevěřili, že se vrátí, dostali jsme spoustu nových a krásných trailerů velkých her, ale i nový hardware. Níže se můžete podívat na všechny trailery z více než hodinové konference.
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Doom: The Dark Ages
zdroj: Bethesda
State of Decay 3
Dragon Age: The Veilguard
zdroj: BioWare
Starfield: Shattered Space
zdroj: Bethesda
Fallout 76: Skyline Valley
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
South of Midnight
World of Warcraft: The War Within
Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater
zdroj: Konami
Sea of Thieves Season 13
Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn
Age of Mythology: Retold
zdroj: Microsoft
Perfect Dark
zdroj: Crystal Dynamics
Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred
Fable
zdroj: Playground Games
FragPunk
Winter Burrow
Mixtape
Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024
Elder Scrolls Online
Life is Strange: Double Exposure
Indiana Jones and The Great Circle
Mecha Break
Wuchang Fallen Feathers
Avowed
Atomfall
Assassin's Creed Shadows
Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl
Xbox Series Hardware Refresh
Gears of War: E-Day
zdroj: Xbox Game Studios