Xbox Series X a S vyjde s třicítkou podporovaných her

Už za tři týdny dorazí na pulty obchodů nová generace Xboxu, a to hned ve dvou variantách, Series X a S. Pokud stejně jako já patříte mezi hráče, kteří už netrpělivě hypnotizují kalendář a nový hardware vzývají jako druhý příchod Krista, určitě vás také zajímá, jaké hry budou hned při launchi konzolí připraveny demonstrovat jejich výhody.
Microsoft odhalil třicítku titulů, které byly buď přímo vytvořeny pro next-gen, nebo dostaly generační update a na nových platformách poskytnou lepší framerate či vizuální podobu. Některé z nich jsou součástí služby Xbox Game Pass, řada jiných figuruje v programu Smart Delivery, což znamená, že pokud jste si je koupili na minulém Xboxu, nemusíte za ně nyní platit znovu.
Celý seznam naleznete níže. Xbox Series X a S přichází celosvětově na trh 10. listopadu letošního roku.
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla (Smart Delivery)
- Borderlands 3 (Smart Delivery)
- Bright Memory 1.0
- Cuisine Royale (Smart Delivery)
- Dead by Daylight (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)
- Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition
- DIRT 5 (Smart Delivery)
- Enlisted
- Evergate
- The Falconeer (Smart Delivery)
- Fortnite
- Forza Horizon 4 (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)
- Gears 5 (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)
- Gears Tactics (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)
- Grounded (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)
- King Oddball (Smart Delivery)
- Maneater (Smart Delivery)
- Manifold Garden (Smart Delivery)
- NBA 2K21
- Observer: System Redux
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)
- Planet Coaster (Smart Delivery)
- Sea of Thieves (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)
- Tetris Effect: Connected (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)
- The Touryst (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)
- War Thunder (Smart Delivery)
- Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition
- Watch Dogs: Legion (Smart Delivery)
- WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship (Smart Delivery)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Smart Delivery)
- Yes, Your Grace (Smart Delivery)