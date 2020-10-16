Xbox Series X a S vyjde s třicítkou podporovaných her
zdroj: Ars Technica

Xbox Series X a S vyjde s třicítkou podporovaných her

16. 10. 2020 11:17 | Novinky | autor: Pavel Makal |

Už za tři týdny dorazí na pulty obchodů nová generace Xboxu, a to hned ve dvou variantách, Series X a S. Pokud stejně jako já patříte mezi hráče, kteří už netrpělivě hypnotizují kalendář a nový hardware vzývají jako druhý příchod Krista, určitě vás také zajímá, jaké hry budou hned při launchi konzolí připraveny demonstrovat jejich výhody.

Xbox Series X
Hardware
Xbox Series X otestován na starších hrách: Vyšší FPS, rychlejší načítání

Microsoft odhalil třicítku titulů, které byly buď přímo vytvořeny pro next-gen, nebo dostaly generační update a na nových platformách poskytnou lepší framerate či vizuální podobu. Některé z nich jsou součástí služby Xbox Game Pass, řada jiných figuruje v programu Smart Delivery, což znamená, že pokud jste si je koupili na minulém Xboxu, nemusíte za ně nyní platit znovu.

Celý seznam naleznete níže. Xbox Series X a S přichází celosvětově na trh 10. listopadu letošního roku.

  • Assassin's Creed Valhalla (Smart Delivery)
  • Borderlands 3 (Smart Delivery)
  • Bright Memory 1.0
  • Cuisine Royale (Smart Delivery)
  • Dead by Daylight (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)
  • Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition
  • DIRT 5 (Smart Delivery)
  • Enlisted
  • Evergate
  • The Falconeer (Smart Delivery)
  • Fortnite
  • Forza Horizon 4 (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)
  • Gears 5 (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)
  • Gears Tactics (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)
  • Grounded (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)
  • King Oddball (Smart Delivery)
  • Maneater (Smart Delivery)
  • Manifold Garden (Smart Delivery)
  • NBA 2K21
  • Observer: System Redux
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)
  • Planet Coaster (Smart Delivery)
  • Sea of Thieves (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)
  • Tetris Effect: Connected (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)
  • The Touryst (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)
  • War Thunder (Smart Delivery)
  • Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition
  • Watch Dogs: Legion (Smart Delivery)
  • WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship (Smart Delivery)
  • Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Smart Delivery)
  • Yes, Your Grace (Smart Delivery)
Zdroje:
Gamesindustry.biz
Novinky na CZC.cz

Doporučená videa

Cyberpunk 2077 — Bez augmentací daleko nedojedete
Cyberpunk 2077 — Bez augmentací daleko nedojedete
LongPlay - Crusader Kings III - S03E05
LongPlay - Crusader Kings III - S03E05
Cyberpunk 2077 — Vozidla budoucnosti
Cyberpunk 2077 — Vozidla budoucnosti
První pohled na uživatelské prostředí PlayStationu 5
První pohled na uživatelské prostředí PlayStationu 5
Professional Farmer: Cattle and Crops - Launch Trailer
Professional Farmer: Cattle and Crops - Launch Trailer
Drive 4 Survival - Oficiální teaser české hry
Drive 4 Survival - Oficiální teaser české hry
Fight Club #498 o filmech podle Monster Huntera, Kingdom Come: Deliverance a anime Dragon's Dogma
Fight Club #498 o filmech podle Monster Huntera, Kingdom Come: Deliverance a anime Dragon's Dogma
Partisans 1941 - Feature Trailer
Partisans 1941 - Feature Trailer
Torchlight III - Launch Trailer
Torchlight III - Launch Trailer
Aquanox Deep Descent - Vše, co jste chtěli vědět
Aquanox Deep Descent - Vše, co jste chtěli vědět
LongPlay - Mafia: Definitive Edition, díl čtvrtý
LongPlay - Mafia: Definitive Edition, díl čtvrtý
King Arthur: Knight's Tale - Oznámení temného tahového RPG
King Arthur: Knight's Tale - Oznámení temného tahového RPG
Svoboda 1945: Liberation - Trailer #1
Svoboda 1945: Liberation - Trailer #1
Syberia: The World Before - Prologue Trailer
Syberia: The World Before - Prologue Trailer
Sackboy: A Big Adventure - Příběhový trailer
Sackboy: A Big Adventure - Příběhový trailer
Mafia: Definitive Edition má nový update - novinky 41. týdne
Mafia: Definitive Edition má nový update - novinky 41. týdne
LongPlay - Mafia: Definitive Edition, díl třetí
LongPlay - Mafia: Definitive Edition, díl třetí
Sine the Game - Oficiální trailer
Sine the Game - Oficiální trailer
Jaké hry vyjdou v týdnu 12. - 16. října 2020
Jaké hry vyjdou v týdnu 12. - 16. října 2020
Hardware Club #62: Rozborka PlayStation 5
Hardware Club #62: Rozborka PlayStation 5

Nejnovější články