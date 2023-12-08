Hrou roku je podle The Game Awards 2023 Baldur's Gate III. Bodoval i Alan Wake II a Nintendo

Tak trochu jsme to čekali, a nakonec to byla pravda. Titul nejlepší hry roku, a mimochodem také nejlepšího RPG, nejlepšího multiplayeru roku, nejlepší podporu komunity a nejlepšího hereckého výkonu si odneslo Baldur’s Gate III. Zaslouženě. Konkurence byla ale obzvláště tuhá, neboť na hru roku byly nominované i takové kousky jako The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Spider-Man 2, Alan Wake 2, Resident Evil 4 a Super Mario Bros. Wonder. Baldur’s Gate III v téhle konkurenci ale obstál a prestižní ocenění je jeho.
Na The Game Awars ale bodoval i Alan Wake II, Forza Motorsport a v různých kategoriích s různými hrami uspělo i Nintendo. Solidně ostrouhal Spider-Man 2, který nedokázal proměnit ani jednu ze sedmi nominací.
Kompletní výsledky najdete níže:
zdroj: vlastní video redakce
HRA ROKU
Vítěz: Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
Další nominovaní:
Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games/SIE)
Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)
Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
NEJLEPŠÍ HERNÍ REŽIE
Vítěz: Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)
Další nominovaní:
Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games/SIE)
Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
NEJLEPŠÍ VYPRÁVĚNÍ
Vítěz: Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)
Další nominovaní:
Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty (CD Projekt Red)
Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix)
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games/SIE)
NEJLEPŠÍ VÝTVARNÁ REŽIE
Vítěz: Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)
Další nominovaní:
Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks)
Lies of P (Round8 Studio/Neowiz Games)
Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
NEJLEPŠÍ HUDBA
Vítěz: Final Fantasy XVI, skladatel Masajoši Soken (Square Enix)
Další nominovaní:
Alan Wake 2, skladatel Petri Alanko (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)
Baldur’s Gate 3, skladatel Borislav Slavov (Larian Studios)
Hi-Fi Rush, šéf audia Šuiči Kobori (Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks)
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo Sound Team (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
NEJLEPŠÍ ZVUKOVÝ DESIGN
Vítěz: Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks)
Další nominovaní:
Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)
Dead Space (Motive Studio/EA)
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games/SIE)
Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)
NEJLEPŠÍ HERECKÝ VÝKON
Vítěz: Neil Newbon za roli Astariona v Baldur’s Gate 3
Další nominovaní:
Ben Starr za roli Clivea Rosfielda ve Final Fantasy XVI
Cameron Monaghan za roli Cala Kestise ve Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Idris Elba za roli Solomona Reeda v Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
Melanie Liburd za roli Sagy Anderson v Alan Wake 2
Yuri Lowenthal za roli Petera Parkera v Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
INOVACE V PŘÍSTUPNOSTI
Vítěz: Forza Motorsport (Turn 10 Studios/Xbox Game Studios)
Další nominovaní:
Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment)
Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks)
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games/SIE)
Mortal Kombat 1 (NetherRealm Studios/WB Games)
Street Fighter 6 (Capcom)
NEJLEPŠÍ HRA S PŘESAHEM
Vítěz: Tchia (Awaceb/Kepler Interactive)
Další nominovaní:
A Space for the Unbound (Mojiken Studio/Toge Productions/Chorus)
Chants of Sennaar (Rundisc/Focus Entertainment)
Goodbye Volcano High (KO_OP)
Terra Nil (Free Lives/Devolver Digital/Netflix)
Venba (Visai Games)
NEJLEPŠÍ HRA S DLOUHODOBOU PODPOROU
Vítěz: Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt Red)
Další nominovaní:
Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment/EA)
Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
Fortnite (Epic Games)
Genshin Impact (HoYoverse)
NEJLEPŠÍ PODPORA KOMUNITY
Vítěz: Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
Další nominovaní:
Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt Red)
Destiny 2 (Bungie)
Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)
NEJLEPŠÍ NEZÁVISLÁ HRA
Vítěz: Sea of Stars (Sabotage Studio)
Další nominovaní:
Cocoon (Geometric Interactive/Annapurna Interactive)
Dave the Diver (MINTROCKET)
Dredge (Black Salt Games/Team 17)
Viewfinder (Sad Owl Studios/Thunderful Publishing)
NEJLEPŠÍ INDIE DEBUT
Vítěz: Cocoon (Geometric Interactive/Annapurna Interactive)
Další nominovaní:
Dredge (Black Salt Games/Team 17)
Pizza Tower (Tour de Pizza)
Venba (Visai Games)
Viewfinder (Sad Owl Studios/Thunderful Publishing)
NEJLEPŠÍ MOBILNÍ HRA
Vítěz: Honkai: Star Rail (HoYoverse)
Další nominovaní:
Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis (Applibot/Square Enix)
Hello Kitty Island Adventure (Sunblink Entertainment)
Monster Hunter Now (Niantic/Capcom)
Terra Nil (Free Lives/Devolver/Netflix)
NEJLEPŠÍ VR/AR HRA
Vítěz: Resident Evil Village VR Mode (Capcom)
Další nominovaní:
Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony Digital/SIE)
Humanity (tha LTD/Enhance Games)
Horizon Call of the Mountain (Guerrilla Games/Firesprite/SIE)
Synapse (nDreams)
NEJLEPŠÍ AKČNÍ HRA
Vítěz: Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
Další nominovaní:
Dead Island 2 (Dambuster Studios/Deep Silver)
Ghostrunner 2 (One More Level/505 Games)
Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks)
Remnant 2 (Gunfire Games/Gearbox Publishing)
NEJLEPŠÍ AKČNÍ ADVENTURA
Vítěz: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
Další nominovaní:
Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games/SIE)
Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (Respawn Entertainment/EA)
NEJLEPŠÍ RPG
Vítěz: Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
Další nominovaní:
Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix)
Lies of P (Round8 Studio/Neowiz Games)
Sea of Stars (Sabotage Studio)
Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda Softworks)
NEJLEPŠÍ BOJOVKA
Vítěz: Street Fighter 6 (Capcom)
Další nominovaní:
God of Rock (Modus Studios Brazil/Modus Games)
Mortal Kombat 1 (NetherRealm Studios/WB Games)
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 (Ludosity/Fair Play Labs/GameMill Entertainment)
Pocket Bravery (Statera Studio/PQube)
NEJLEPŠÍ RODINNÁ HRA
Vítěz: Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
Další nominovaní:
Disney Illusion Island (Dlala Studios/Disney)
Party Animals (Recreate Games)
Pikmin 4 (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
Sonic Superstars (Arzest/Sonic Team/Sega)
NEJLEPŠÍ SIM/STRATEGIE
Vítěz: Pikmin 4 (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
Další nominovaní:
Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp (WayForward/Nintendo)
Cities: Skylines II (Colossal Order/Paradox Interactive)
Company of Heroes 3 (Relic Entertainment/Sega)
Fire Emblem Engage (Intelligent Systems/Nintendo)
Pikmin 4 (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
NEJLEPŠÍ SPORTOVNÍ/ZÁVODNÍ HRA
Vítěz: Forza Motorsport (Turn 10 Studios/Xbox Game Studios)
Další nominovaní:
EA Sports FC 24 (EA Vancouver/EA Romania/EA Sports)
F1 23 (Codemasters/EA Sports)
Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged (Milestone)
The Crew Motorfest (Ubisoft Ivory Tower/Ubisoft)
NEJLEPŠÍ MULTIPLAYER
Vítěz: Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
Další nominovaní:
Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment)
Party Animals (Recreate Games)
Street Fighter 6 (Capcom)
Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
NEJLEPŠÍ ADAPTACE
Vítěz: The Last of Us (PlayStation Productions/HBO)
Další nominovaní:
Castlevania: Nocturne (Powerhouse Animation/Netflix)
Gran Turismo (PlayStation Productions/Sony Pictures)
The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Illumination/Nintendo/Universal Pictures)
Twisted Metal (PlayStation Productions/Peacock)
NEJOČEKÁVANĚJŠÍ HRA
Vítěz: Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)
Další nominovaní:
Hades II (Supergiant Games)
Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega)
Star Wars Outlaws (Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft)
Tekken 8 (Bandai Namco/Arika)
NEJLEPŠÍ TVŮRCE OBSAHU
Vítěz: IronMouse
Další nominovaní:
PeopleMakeGames
Quackity
Spreen
SypherPK
NEJLEPŠÍ ESPORTOVÁ HRA
Vítěz: Valorant (Riot Games)
Další nominovaní:
Counter-Strike 2 (Valve)
Dota 2 (Valve)
League of Legends (Riot Games)
PUBG Mobile (LightSpeed Studios/Tencent Games)
NEJLEPŠÍ ESPORTOVEC
Vítěz: Lee „Faker“ Sang-hyeok (League of Legends)
Další nominovaní:
Mathieu „ZywOo“ Herbaut (CS:GO)
Max „Demon1“ Mazanov (Valorant)
Paco „HyDra“ Rusiewiez (Call of Duty)
Park „Ruler“ Jae-hyuk (League of Legends)
Phillip „ImperialHal“ Dosen (Apex Legends)
NEJLEPŠÍ ESPORTOVÝ TÝM
Vítěz: JD Gaming (League of Legends)
Další nominovaní:
Evil Geniuses (Valorant)
Fnatic (Valorant)
Gaimin Gladiators (Dota 2)
Team Vitality (Counter-Strike)
NEJLEPŠÍ ESPORTOVÝ TRENÉR
Vítěz: Christine „potter“ Chi (Evil Geniuses - Valorant)
Další nominovaní:
Danny „zonic“ Sorensen (Team Falcons - Counter-Strike)
Jordan „Gunba“ Graham (Florida Mayhem - Overwatch)
Remy „XTQZZZ“ Quoniam (Team Vitality - Counter-Strike)
Yoon „Homme“ Sung-young (JD Gaming - League of Legends)
NEJLEPŠÍ ESPORTOVÁ UDÁLOST
Vítěz: 2023 League of Legends World Championship
Další nominovaní:
Blast.tv Paris Major 2023
EVO 2023
The International Dota 2 Championships 2023
VALORANT Champions 2023
OCENĚNÍ PLAYERS' VOICE
(hlasování hráčů, nikoliv poroty)
Vítěz: Baldur's Gate III
Další nominovaní:
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
Genshin Impact
Spider-Man 2
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom