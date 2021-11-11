Remastery GTA bohužel nebudou mít kompletní soundtracky

11. 11. 2021 10:27 | Novinky | autor: Pavel Makal

Dnes vychází Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition, a my se tak budeme moci vrátit do vizuálně i hratelnostně oprášených kulis Liberty City, Vice City a celého státu San Andreas. Nejsou to ale jen zločiny, peníze a rychlá kola, které dělají z GTA onen dobře známý zážitek. Je to mimo jiné i hudební doprovod k vašim pouličním činům.

Především Vice City a San Andreas oplývají legendárními soundtracky z 80., respektive raných 90. let minulého století. V remasterované trilogii ale budou bohužel některé písně chybět, a i když většina oblíbených fláků z rádiových stanic nezmizela, několik klasik jsem obrečel i já.

Jedná se zejména o Cum on Feel the Noize od Quiet Riot a Video Killed the Radio Star od The Buggles z GTA: Vice City a Runnin' Down the Dream od Toma Pettyho a Killing in the Name of Rage Against the Machine ze San Andreas, celý seznam skladeb i s těmi chybějícími si můžete projít níže. Soundtrack GTA III zůstal beze změn.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition vychází na PC a současné i minulé generaci konzolí včetně Switche už dnes v digitální distribuci. Konzolové verze dostanou 7. prosince také fyzickou edici.

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

Wave 103 | DJ - Adam First (Jamie Canfield)

Frankie Goes to Hollywood - Two Tribes

Tears For Fears - Pale Shelter

Kim Wilde - Kids in America

Blondie - Atomic

A Flock of Seagulls - I Ran (So Far Away)

The Human League - (Keep Feeling) Fascination

Nena - 99 Luftballoons

The Psychedelic Furs - Love My Way

Spandau Ballet - Gold

Thomas Dolby - Hyperactive!

Romeo Void - Never Say Never

Corey Hart - Sunglasses at Night

Chybí:

Sigue Sigue Sputnik - Love Missile F1-11

Gary Numan - Cars

ABC - Poison Arrow

Animotion - Obsession

Flash FM | DJ - Toni (Maria Chambers)

Hall & Oates - Out of Touch

Electric Light Orchestra - Four Little Diamonds

The Outfield - Your Love

Talk Talk - Life's What You Make It

Bryan Adams - Run to You

Wang Chung - Dance Hall Days

Go West - Call Me

Laura Branigan - Self Control

INXS - Kiss the Dirt (Falling Down the Mountain)

Yes - Owner of a Lonely Heart

Chybí:

Michael Jackson - Billie Jean

The Buggles - Video Killed the Radio Star

Aneka - Japanese Boy

Joe Jackson - Steppin' Out

The Fixx - One Thing Leads to Another

Lionel Richie - Running with the Night"

Wildstyle Pirate Radio | DJ - Mr. Magic (John Rivas)

Grandmaster Flash-The Furious Five - The Message

Zapp + Roger - More Bounce to the Ounce

Davy DMX - One For the Treble

Mantronix - Bassline

Man Parrish - Hip Hop Be Bop (Don't Stop)

Hashim - Al-Naafiysh (The Soul)

Cybotron - Clear

Run DMC - Rock Box

Kurtis Blow - The Breaks

Whodini - Magic's Wand

Chybí:

Trouble Funk - Pump Me Up

Herbie Hancock - Rockit

Afrika Bambaataa and The Soul Sonic Force - Looking for the Perfect Beat

2 Live Crew - Get It Girl

Tyrone Brunson - The Smurf

Emotion 98.3 | DJ - Fernando Martinez (Frank Chavez)

Toto - Africa

Jan Hammer - Crockett's Theme

Cutting Crew - (I Just) Died in Your Arms

Foreigner - Waiting For a Girl Like You

Mr. Mister - Broken Wings

Roxy Music - More Than This

Squeeze - Tempted

REO Speedwagon - Keep on Loving You

Night Ranger - Sister Christian

Luther Vandross - Never Too Much

Chybí:

Kate Bush - Wow

John Waite - Missing You

Fever 105 | DJ - Oliver "Ladykiller" Biscuit (Julius Dyson)

The Whispers - And the Beat Goes On

Fat Larry's Band - Act Like You Know

Oliver Cheatham - Get Down Saturday Night

Pointer Sisters - Automatic

René & Angela - I'll Be Good

Mary Jane Girls - All Night Long

Rick James - Ghetto Life

Evelyn Champagne King - Shame

Teena Marie - Behind the Groove

Mtume - Juicy Fruit

Kool & the Gang - Summer Madness

Indeep - Last Night a D.J. Saved My Life

Chybí:

Michael Jackson - Wanna Be Startin' Somethin'

V-Rock | DJ - Lazlow (voices himself)

Judas Priest - You've Got Another Thing Coming

Motley Crue - Too Young to Fall in Love

Megadeth - Peace Sells

Rockstar's Lovefist - Dangerous Bastard

Autograph - Turn Up the Radio

Twisted Sister - I Wanna Rock

Anthrax - Madhouse

Iron Maiden - 2 Minutes to Midnight

Slayer - Raining Blood

Tesla - Comin' Atcha Live

David Lee Rose - Yankee Rose

Chybí:

Quiet Riot - Cum On Feel the Noize

The Cult - She Sells Sanctuary

Ozzy Osbourne - Bark at the Moon

Loverboy - Working for the Weekend

Alcatrazz - God Blessed Video

Love Fist - Fist Fury

Radio Espantoso | DJ - Pepe (Tony Chiroldes)

Cachao - A Gozar Con Mi Combo

Alpha Banditos - The Bull is Wrong

Tres Apenas Como Eso - Yo Te Miré

Deodato - Latin Flute

Mongo Santamaría - Mama Papa Tú

Mongo Santamaría - Me and You Baby

Machito and his Afro-Cuban Orchestra - Mambo Mucho Mambo

Unaesta - La Vida Es Una Lenteja

Lonnie Liston Smith - Expansions

Deodato - Super Strut

Xavier Cugat and his Orchestra - Jamay

Benny Moré - Maracaibo Oriental

Tito Puente - Mambo Gozón

Chybí:

Irakere - Añunga Ñunga

VCPR | DJs - Jonathan Freeloader (Patrick Olsen) and Michelle Montanius (Kelly Guest)

bez hudby (talk show)

K-Chat | DJ - Amy Sheckenhausen (Leyna Weber)

bez hudby (talk show)

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Playback FM |DJ - Forth Right MC (Chuck D)

Kool G Rap & DJ Polo - Road to the Riches

Big Daddy Kane - Warm It Up, Kane

Spoonie Gee - The Godfather

Masta Ace - Me and the Biz

Slick Rick - Children's Story

Public Enemy - Rebel Without a Pause

Eric B. & Rakim - I Know You Got Soul

Rob Base and DJ E-Z Rock - It Takes Two

Gang Starr - B.Y.S.

Biz Markie - The Vapors

Brand Nubian - Brand Nubian

Ultramagnetic MCs - Critical Beatdown

K-DST | DJ - Tommy "The Nightmare" Smith (Axl Rose)

Foghat - Slow Ride

Creedence Clearwater Revival - Green River

Heart - Barracuda

Kiss - Strutter

Toto - Hold the Line

Rod Stewart - Young Turks

Humble Pie - Get Down to It

Grand Funk Railroad - Some Kind of Wonderful

Lynyrd Skynyrd - Free Bird

America - A Horse with No Name

The Who - Eminence Front

Boston - Smokin'

David Bowie - Somebody Up There Likes Me

Eddie Money - Two Tickets to Paradise

Billy Idol - White Wedding - Pt. 1

Chybí:

Tom Petty - Runnin' Down a Dream

Joe Cocker - Woman to Woman

Bounce FM | DJ - The Funktipus (George Clinton)

Dazz Band - Let It Whip

Kool & the Gang - Hollywood Swinging

Cameo - Candy

MFSB - Love Is The Message

Johnny Harris - Odyssey

Ohio Players - Love Rollercoaster

The Isley Brothers - Between The Sheets

Zapp - I Can Make You Dance

Rick James - Cold Blooded

Ronnie Hudson and The Street People - West Coast Poplock

Ohio Players - Funky Worm

Maze - Twilight

Lakeside - Fantastic Voyage

Chybí:

Fatback Band - Yum Yum (Gimme Some)

Gap Band - You Dropped a Bomb on Me

Roy Ayers - Running Away

George Clinton - Loopzilla

SF-UR |DJ - Hans Oberlander (Lloyd Floyd)

Joe Smooth feat. Anthony Thomas - Promised Land

808 State - Pacific 202

A Guy Called Gerald - Voodoo Ray

Frankie Knuckles feat. Jamie Principle - Your Love

Raze - Break 4 Love

Cultural Vibe - Ma Foom Bey

Jomanda - Make My Body Rock

CeCe Rogers - Someday

Nightwriters - Let The Music Use You

Mr. Fingers - Can You Feel It?

Marshall Jefferson - Move Your Body

Maurice - This Is Acid (A New Dance Craze) (K & T Mix)

The Todd Terry Project - Weekend

Fallout - The Morning After (Sunrise Mix)

Robert Owens - I'll Be Your Friend

The 28th Street Crew - I Need A Rhythm

Radio Los Santos | DJ - Julio G (Julio Gonzalez)

Compton's Most Wanted - Hood Took Me Under

Dr.Dre (feat. Snoop Dogg) - Nuthin' But A 'G' Thang

Too $hort - The Ghetto

N.W.A. - Alwayz into Somethin'

Ice Cube (feat. Das EFX) - Check Yo Self (The Message Remix)

Kid Frost - La Raza

Cypress Hill - How I Could Just Kill a Man

Dr. Dre (feat. Snoop Dogg & RBX) - Fuck wit Dre Day

The D.O.C. - It's Funky Enough

IceCube - It Was a Good Day

Eazy-E - Eazy-Er Said Than Dunn

Above the Law - Murder Rap

Dr. Dre (feat. Snoop Dogg) - Deep Cover

Da Lench Mob (feat. Ice Cube) - Guerillas in tha Mist

Chybí:

2Pac (feat. Pogo) - I Don't Give a Fuck

N.W.A. - Express Yourself

K-Rose | DJ - Mary-Beth Maybell (Riette Burdick)

Jerry Reed - Amos Moses

Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn - Louisiana Woman, Mississippi Man

Hank Williams - Hey Good Lookin'

Juice Newton - Queen of Hearts

Asleep At The Wheel - The Letter That Johnny Walker Read

The Desert Rose Band - One Step Forward

Willie Nelson - Crazy

Patsy Cline - Three Cigarettes in an Ashtray

Statler Brothers - Bed of Roses

Mickey Gilley - Make the World Go Away

Ed Bruce - Mammas Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys

Merle Haggard - Always Wanting You

Whitey Shafer - All My Ex's Live in Texas

Eddie Rabbitt - I Love a Rainy Night

Statler Brothers - New York City

Radio X | DJ - Sage (Jodie Shawback)

Helmet - Unsung

Depeche Mode - Personal Jesus

Faith No More - Midlife Crisis

Danzig - Mother

Living Colour - Cult of Personality

Primal Scream - Movin' on Up

Guns N' Roses - Welcome to the Jungle

L7 - Pretend We're Dead

Soundgarden - Rusty Cage

Jane's Addiction - Been Caught Stealing

The Stone Roses - Fools Gold

Alice in Chains - Them Bones

Stone Temple Pilots - Plush

Chybí:

Ozzy Osbourne - Hellraiser

Rage Against the Machine - Killing in the Name

CSR-103.9 | DJ - Phillip Michaels (Michael Bivins)

SWV - I'm So Into You

Soul II Soul - Keep On Movin'

Samuelle - You Like What You See

Johnny Gill - Rub You the Right Way

Ralph Tresvant - Sensitivity

Guy - Groove Me

Aaron Hall - Don't Be Afraid

Boyz II Men - Motownphilly

Bell Biv DeVoe - Poison

Today - I Got the Feeling

Wreckx-n-Effect - New Jack Swing

Bobby Brown - Don't Be Cruel

En Vogue - My Lovin' (You're Never Gonna Get It)

K-Jah West | DJs - Marshall Peters (Lowell "Sly" Dunbar) a Johnny Lawton (Robbie Shakespeare)

Shabba Ranks - Wicked Inna Bed

Buju Banton - Batty Rider Augustus Pablo - King Tubby Meets Rockers Uptown

Dennis Brown - Revolution

Willi Williams - Armagideon Time

I-Roy - Sidewalk Killer

Toots & The Maytals - Funky Kingston

Dillinger - Cokane In My Brain

Toots & The Maytals - Pressure Drop

Pliers - Bam Bam

Barrington Levy - Here I Come

Reggie Stepper - Drum Pan Sound

Black Uhuru - Great Train Robbery

Max Romeo & The Upsetters - Chase The Devil

Chybí:

Black Harmony - Don't Let It Go to Your Head

Blood Sisters - Ring My Bell

Augustus Pablo - King Tubby Meets Rockers Uptown

Master Sounds 98.3 |DJ - Johnny "The Love Giant" Parkinson (Ricky Harris)

Maceo & The Macks - Cross The Tracks (We Better Go Back)

Harlem Underground Band - Smokin' Cheeba Cheeba

The Chakachas - Jungle Fever

Bob James - Nautilus

Booker T. & the MG's - Green Onions

Lyn Collins - Think (About It)

War - Low Rider

Gloria Jones - Tainted Love

Sir Joe Quarterman & Free Soul - So Much Trouble In My Mind

Missing

Charles Wright & the Watts 103rd Street Rhythm Band - Express Yourself

The Blackbyrds - Rock Creek Park

Bobby Byrd - Hot Pants - I'm Coming, I'm Coming, I'm Coming

James Brown - Funky President

Lyn Collins - Rock Me Again And Again

Maceo & The Macks - Soul Power' 74

Bobby Byrd - I Know You Got Soul

James Brown - The Payback

The JB's - The Grunt

WCTR - West Coast Talk Radio | DJs - Various