Remastery GTA bohužel nebudou mít kompletní soundtracky

Dnes vychází Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition, a my se tak budeme moci vrátit do vizuálně i hratelnostně oprášených kulis Liberty City, Vice City a celého státu San Andreas. Nejsou to ale jen zločiny, peníze a rychlá kola, které dělají z GTA onen dobře známý zážitek. Je to mimo jiné i hudební doprovod k vašim pouličním činům.
Především Vice City a San Andreas oplývají legendárními soundtracky z 80., respektive raných 90. let minulého století. V remasterované trilogii ale budou bohužel některé písně chybět, a i když většina oblíbených fláků z rádiových stanic nezmizela, několik klasik jsem obrečel i já.
Jedná se zejména o Cum on Feel the Noize od Quiet Riot a Video Killed the Radio Star od The Buggles z GTA: Vice City a Runnin' Down the Dream od Toma Pettyho a Killing in the Name of Rage Against the Machine ze San Andreas, celý seznam skladeb i s těmi chybějícími si můžete projít níže. Soundtrack GTA III zůstal beze změn.
Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition vychází na PC a současné i minulé generaci konzolí včetně Switche už dnes v digitální distribuci. Konzolové verze dostanou 7. prosince také fyzickou edici.
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City
Wave 103 | DJ - Adam First (Jamie Canfield)
- Frankie Goes to Hollywood - Two Tribes
- Tears For Fears - Pale Shelter
- Kim Wilde - Kids in America
- Blondie - Atomic
- A Flock of Seagulls - I Ran (So Far Away)
- The Human League - (Keep Feeling) Fascination
- Nena - 99 Luftballoons
- The Psychedelic Furs - Love My Way
- Spandau Ballet - Gold
- Thomas Dolby - Hyperactive!
- Romeo Void - Never Say Never
- Corey Hart - Sunglasses at Night
Chybí:
- Sigue Sigue Sputnik - Love Missile F1-11
- Gary Numan - Cars
- ABC - Poison Arrow
- Animotion - Obsession
Flash FM | DJ - Toni (Maria Chambers)
- Hall & Oates - Out of Touch
- Electric Light Orchestra - Four Little Diamonds
- The Outfield - Your Love
- Talk Talk - Life's What You Make It
- Bryan Adams - Run to You
- Wang Chung - Dance Hall Days
- Go West - Call Me
- Laura Branigan - Self Control
- INXS - Kiss the Dirt (Falling Down the Mountain)
- Yes - Owner of a Lonely Heart
Chybí:
- Michael Jackson - Billie Jean
- The Buggles - Video Killed the Radio Star
- Aneka - Japanese Boy
- Joe Jackson - Steppin' Out
- The Fixx - One Thing Leads to Another
- Lionel Richie - Running with the Night"
Wildstyle Pirate Radio | DJ - Mr. Magic (John Rivas)
- Grandmaster Flash-The Furious Five - The Message
- Zapp + Roger - More Bounce to the Ounce
- Davy DMX - One For the Treble
- Mantronix - Bassline
- Man Parrish - Hip Hop Be Bop (Don't Stop)
- Hashim - Al-Naafiysh (The Soul)
- Cybotron - Clear
- Run DMC - Rock Box
- Kurtis Blow - The Breaks
- Whodini - Magic's Wand
Chybí:
- Trouble Funk - Pump Me Up
- Herbie Hancock - Rockit
- Afrika Bambaataa and The Soul Sonic Force - Looking for the Perfect Beat
- 2 Live Crew - Get It Girl
- Tyrone Brunson - The Smurf
Emotion 98.3 | DJ - Fernando Martinez (Frank Chavez)
- Toto - Africa
- Jan Hammer - Crockett's Theme
- Cutting Crew - (I Just) Died in Your Arms
- Foreigner - Waiting For a Girl Like You
- Mr. Mister - Broken Wings
- Roxy Music - More Than This
- Squeeze - Tempted
- REO Speedwagon - Keep on Loving You
- Night Ranger - Sister Christian
- Luther Vandross - Never Too Much
Chybí:
- Kate Bush - Wow
- John Waite - Missing You
Fever 105 | DJ - Oliver "Ladykiller" Biscuit (Julius Dyson)
- The Whispers - And the Beat Goes On
- Fat Larry's Band - Act Like You Know
- Oliver Cheatham - Get Down Saturday Night
- Pointer Sisters - Automatic
- René & Angela - I'll Be Good
- Mary Jane Girls - All Night Long
- Rick James - Ghetto Life
- Evelyn Champagne King - Shame
- Teena Marie - Behind the Groove
- Mtume - Juicy Fruit
- Kool & the Gang - Summer Madness
- Indeep - Last Night a D.J. Saved My Life
Chybí:
- Michael Jackson - Wanna Be Startin' Somethin'
V-Rock | DJ - Lazlow (voices himself)
- Judas Priest - You've Got Another Thing Coming
- Motley Crue - Too Young to Fall in Love
- Megadeth - Peace Sells
- Rockstar's Lovefist - Dangerous Bastard
- Autograph - Turn Up the Radio
- Twisted Sister - I Wanna Rock
- Anthrax - Madhouse
- Iron Maiden - 2 Minutes to Midnight
- Slayer - Raining Blood
- Tesla - Comin' Atcha Live
- David Lee Rose - Yankee Rose
Chybí:
- Quiet Riot - Cum On Feel the Noize
- The Cult - She Sells Sanctuary
- Ozzy Osbourne - Bark at the Moon
- Loverboy - Working for the Weekend
- Alcatrazz - God Blessed Video
- Love Fist - Fist Fury
Radio Espantoso | DJ - Pepe (Tony Chiroldes)
- Cachao - A Gozar Con Mi Combo
- Alpha Banditos - The Bull is Wrong
- Tres Apenas Como Eso - Yo Te Miré
- Deodato - Latin Flute
- Mongo Santamaría - Mama Papa Tú
- Mongo Santamaría - Me and You Baby
- Machito and his Afro-Cuban Orchestra - Mambo Mucho Mambo
- Unaesta - La Vida Es Una Lenteja
- Lonnie Liston Smith - Expansions
- Deodato - Super Strut
- Xavier Cugat and his Orchestra - Jamay
- Benny Moré - Maracaibo Oriental
- Tito Puente - Mambo Gozón
Chybí:
- Irakere - Añunga Ñunga
VCPR | DJs - Jonathan Freeloader (Patrick Olsen) and Michelle Montanius (Kelly Guest)
- bez hudby (talk show)
K-Chat | DJ - Amy Sheckenhausen (Leyna Weber)
- bez hudby (talk show)
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
Playback FM |DJ - Forth Right MC (Chuck D)
- Kool G Rap & DJ Polo - Road to the Riches
- Big Daddy Kane - Warm It Up, Kane
- Spoonie Gee - The Godfather
- Masta Ace - Me and the Biz
- Slick Rick - Children's Story
- Public Enemy - Rebel Without a Pause
- Eric B. & Rakim - I Know You Got Soul
- Rob Base and DJ E-Z Rock - It Takes Two
- Gang Starr - B.Y.S.
- Biz Markie - The Vapors
- Brand Nubian - Brand Nubian
- Ultramagnetic MCs - Critical Beatdown
K-DST | DJ - Tommy "The Nightmare" Smith (Axl Rose)
- Foghat - Slow Ride
- Creedence Clearwater Revival - Green River
- Heart - Barracuda
- Kiss - Strutter
- Toto - Hold the Line
- Rod Stewart - Young Turks
- Humble Pie - Get Down to It
- Grand Funk Railroad - Some Kind of Wonderful
- Lynyrd Skynyrd - Free Bird
- America - A Horse with No Name
- The Who - Eminence Front
- Boston - Smokin'
- David Bowie - Somebody Up There Likes Me
- Eddie Money - Two Tickets to Paradise
- Billy Idol - White Wedding - Pt. 1
Chybí:
- Tom Petty - Runnin' Down a Dream
- Joe Cocker - Woman to Woman
Bounce FM | DJ - The Funktipus (George Clinton)
- Dazz Band - Let It Whip
- Kool & the Gang - Hollywood Swinging
- Cameo - Candy
- MFSB - Love Is The Message
- Johnny Harris - Odyssey
- Ohio Players - Love Rollercoaster
- The Isley Brothers - Between The Sheets
- Zapp - I Can Make You Dance
- Rick James - Cold Blooded
- Ronnie Hudson and The Street People - West Coast Poplock
- Ohio Players - Funky Worm
- Maze - Twilight
- Lakeside - Fantastic Voyage
Chybí:
- Fatback Band - Yum Yum (Gimme Some)
- Gap Band - You Dropped a Bomb on Me
- Roy Ayers - Running Away
- George Clinton - Loopzilla
SF-UR |DJ - Hans Oberlander (Lloyd Floyd)
- Joe Smooth feat. Anthony Thomas - Promised Land
- 808 State - Pacific 202
- A Guy Called Gerald - Voodoo Ray
- Frankie Knuckles feat. Jamie Principle - Your Love
- Raze - Break 4 Love
- Cultural Vibe - Ma Foom Bey
- Jomanda - Make My Body Rock
- CeCe Rogers - Someday
- Nightwriters - Let The Music Use You
- Mr. Fingers - Can You Feel It?
- Marshall Jefferson - Move Your Body
- Maurice - This Is Acid (A New Dance Craze) (K & T Mix)
- The Todd Terry Project - Weekend
- Fallout - The Morning After (Sunrise Mix)
- Robert Owens - I'll Be Your Friend
- The 28th Street Crew - I Need A Rhythm
Radio Los Santos | DJ - Julio G (Julio Gonzalez)
- Compton's Most Wanted - Hood Took Me Under
- Dr.Dre (feat. Snoop Dogg) - Nuthin' But A 'G' Thang
- Too $hort - The Ghetto
- N.W.A. - Alwayz into Somethin'
- Ice Cube (feat. Das EFX) - Check Yo Self (The Message Remix)
- Kid Frost - La Raza
- Cypress Hill - How I Could Just Kill a Man
- Dr. Dre (feat. Snoop Dogg & RBX) - Fuck wit Dre Day
- The D.O.C. - It's Funky Enough
- IceCube - It Was a Good Day
- Eazy-E - Eazy-Er Said Than Dunn
- Above the Law - Murder Rap
- Dr. Dre (feat. Snoop Dogg) - Deep Cover
- Da Lench Mob (feat. Ice Cube) - Guerillas in tha Mist
Chybí:
- 2Pac (feat. Pogo) - I Don't Give a Fuck
- N.W.A. - Express Yourself
K-Rose | DJ - Mary-Beth Maybell (Riette Burdick)
- Jerry Reed - Amos Moses
- Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn - Louisiana Woman, Mississippi Man
- Hank Williams - Hey Good Lookin'
- Juice Newton - Queen of Hearts
- Asleep At The Wheel - The Letter That Johnny Walker Read
- The Desert Rose Band - One Step Forward
- Willie Nelson - Crazy
- Patsy Cline - Three Cigarettes in an Ashtray
- Statler Brothers - Bed of Roses
- Mickey Gilley - Make the World Go Away
- Ed Bruce - Mammas Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys
- Merle Haggard - Always Wanting You
- Whitey Shafer - All My Ex's Live in Texas
- Eddie Rabbitt - I Love a Rainy Night
- Statler Brothers - New York City
Radio X | DJ - Sage (Jodie Shawback)
- Helmet - Unsung
- Depeche Mode - Personal Jesus
- Faith No More - Midlife Crisis
- Danzig - Mother
- Living Colour - Cult of Personality
- Primal Scream - Movin' on Up
- Guns N' Roses - Welcome to the Jungle
- L7 - Pretend We're Dead
- Soundgarden - Rusty Cage
- Jane's Addiction - Been Caught Stealing
- The Stone Roses - Fools Gold
- Alice in Chains - Them Bones
- Stone Temple Pilots - Plush
Chybí:
- Ozzy Osbourne - Hellraiser
- Rage Against the Machine - Killing in the Name
CSR-103.9 | DJ - Phillip Michaels (Michael Bivins)
- SWV - I'm So Into You
- Soul II Soul - Keep On Movin'
- Samuelle - You Like What You See
- Johnny Gill - Rub You the Right Way
- Ralph Tresvant - Sensitivity
- Guy - Groove Me
- Aaron Hall - Don't Be Afraid
- Boyz II Men - Motownphilly
- Bell Biv DeVoe - Poison
- Today - I Got the Feeling
- Wreckx-n-Effect - New Jack Swing
- Bobby Brown - Don't Be Cruel
- En Vogue - My Lovin' (You're Never Gonna Get It)
K-Jah West | DJs - Marshall Peters (Lowell "Sly" Dunbar) a Johnny Lawton (Robbie Shakespeare)
- Shabba Ranks - Wicked Inna Bed
- Buju Banton - Batty Rider Augustus Pablo - King Tubby Meets Rockers Uptown
- Dennis Brown - Revolution
- Willi Williams - Armagideon Time
- I-Roy - Sidewalk Killer
- Toots & The Maytals - Funky Kingston
- Dillinger - Cokane In My Brain
- Toots & The Maytals - Pressure Drop
- Pliers - Bam Bam
- Barrington Levy - Here I Come
- Reggie Stepper - Drum Pan Sound
- Black Uhuru - Great Train Robbery
- Max Romeo & The Upsetters - Chase The Devil
Chybí:
- Black Harmony - Don't Let It Go to Your Head
- Blood Sisters - Ring My Bell
- Augustus Pablo - King Tubby Meets Rockers Uptown
Master Sounds 98.3 |DJ - Johnny "The Love Giant" Parkinson (Ricky Harris)
- Maceo & The Macks - Cross The Tracks (We Better Go Back)
- Harlem Underground Band - Smokin' Cheeba Cheeba
- The Chakachas - Jungle Fever
- Bob James - Nautilus
- Booker T. & the MG's - Green Onions
- Lyn Collins - Think (About It)
- War - Low Rider
- Gloria Jones - Tainted Love
- Sir Joe Quarterman & Free Soul - So Much Trouble In My Mind
Missing
- Charles Wright & the Watts 103rd Street Rhythm Band - Express Yourself
- The Blackbyrds - Rock Creek Park
- Bobby Byrd - Hot Pants - I'm Coming, I'm Coming, I'm Coming
- James Brown - Funky President
- Lyn Collins - Rock Me Again And Again
- Maceo & The Macks - Soul Power' 74
- Bobby Byrd - I Know You Got Soul
- James Brown - The Payback
- The JB's - The Grunt
WCTR - West Coast Talk Radio | DJs - Various
- bez hudby (talk show)