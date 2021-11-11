Remastery GTA bohužel nebudou mít kompletní soundtracky
zdroj: Rockstar

Remastery GTA bohužel nebudou mít kompletní soundtracky

Android PlayStation 4 PC Xbox One PS4 Pro Switch iOS Xbox One X PlayStation 5 Xbox Series

11. 11. 2021 10:27 | Novinky | autor: Pavel Makal |

Dnes vychází Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition, a my se tak budeme moci vrátit do vizuálně i hratelnostně oprášených kulis Liberty City, Vice City a celého státu San Andreas. Nejsou to ale jen zločiny, peníze a rychlá kola, které dělají z GTA onen dobře známý zážitek. Je to mimo jiné i hudební doprovod k vašim pouličním činům.

Především Vice City a San Andreas oplývají legendárními soundtracky z 80., respektive raných 90. let minulého století. V remasterované trilogii ale budou bohužel některé písně chybět, a i když většina oblíbených fláků z rádiových stanic nezmizela, několik klasik jsem obrečel i já.

Jedná se zejména o Cum on Feel the Noize od Quiet Riot a Video Killed the Radio Star od The Buggles z GTA: Vice City a Runnin' Down the Dream od Toma Pettyho a Killing in the Name of Rage Against the Machine ze San Andreas, celý seznam skladeb i s těmi chybějícími si můžete projít níže. Soundtrack GTA III zůstal beze změn.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition vychází na PC a současné i minulé generaci konzolí včetně Switche už dnes v digitální distribuci. Konzolové verze dostanou 7. prosince také fyzickou edici.

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

Wave 103 | DJ - Adam First (Jamie Canfield)

  • Frankie Goes to Hollywood - Two Tribes
  • Tears For Fears - Pale Shelter
  • Kim Wilde - Kids in America
  • Blondie - Atomic
  • A Flock of Seagulls - I Ran (So Far Away)
  • The Human League - (Keep Feeling) Fascination
  • Nena - 99 Luftballoons
  • The Psychedelic Furs - Love My Way
  • Spandau Ballet - Gold
  • Thomas Dolby - Hyperactive!
  • Romeo Void - Never Say Never
  • Corey Hart - Sunglasses at Night

Chybí:

  • Sigue Sigue Sputnik - Love Missile F1-11
  • Gary Numan - Cars
  • ABC - Poison Arrow
  • Animotion - Obsession

Flash FM | DJ - Toni (Maria Chambers)

  • Hall & Oates - Out of Touch
  • Electric Light Orchestra - Four Little Diamonds
  • The Outfield - Your Love
  • Talk Talk - Life's What You Make It
  • Bryan Adams - Run to You
  • Wang Chung - Dance Hall Days
  • Go West - Call Me
  • Laura Branigan - Self Control
  • INXS - Kiss the Dirt (Falling Down the Mountain)
  • Yes - Owner of a Lonely Heart

Chybí:

  • Michael Jackson - Billie Jean
  • The Buggles - Video Killed the Radio Star
  • Aneka - Japanese Boy
  • Joe Jackson - Steppin' Out
  • The Fixx - One Thing Leads to Another
  • Lionel Richie - Running with the Night"

Wildstyle Pirate Radio | DJ - Mr. Magic (John Rivas)

  • Grandmaster Flash-The Furious Five - The Message
  • Zapp + Roger - More Bounce to the Ounce
  • Davy DMX - One For the Treble
  • Mantronix - Bassline
  • Man Parrish - Hip Hop Be Bop (Don't Stop)
  • Hashim - Al-Naafiysh (The Soul)
  • Cybotron - Clear
  • Run DMC - Rock Box
  • Kurtis Blow - The Breaks
  • Whodini - Magic's Wand

Chybí:

  • Trouble Funk - Pump Me Up
  • Herbie Hancock - Rockit
  • Afrika Bambaataa and The Soul Sonic Force - Looking for the Perfect Beat
  • 2 Live Crew - Get It Girl
  • Tyrone Brunson - The Smurf

Emotion 98.3 | DJ - Fernando Martinez (Frank Chavez)

  • Toto - Africa
  • Jan Hammer - Crockett's Theme
  • Cutting Crew - (I Just) Died in Your Arms
  • Foreigner - Waiting For a Girl Like You
  • Mr. Mister - Broken Wings
  • Roxy Music - More Than This
  • Squeeze - Tempted
  • REO Speedwagon - Keep on Loving You
  • Night Ranger - Sister Christian
  • Luther Vandross - Never Too Much

Chybí:

  • Kate Bush - Wow
  • John Waite - Missing You

Fever 105 | DJ - Oliver "Ladykiller" Biscuit (Julius Dyson)

  • The Whispers - And the Beat Goes On
  • Fat Larry's Band - Act Like You Know
  • Oliver Cheatham - Get Down Saturday Night
  • Pointer Sisters - Automatic
  • René & Angela - I'll Be Good
  • Mary Jane Girls - All Night Long
  • Rick James - Ghetto Life
  • Evelyn Champagne King - Shame
  • Teena Marie - Behind the Groove
  • Mtume - Juicy Fruit
  • Kool & the Gang - Summer Madness
  • Indeep - Last Night a D.J. Saved My Life

Chybí:

  • Michael Jackson - Wanna Be Startin' Somethin'

V-Rock | DJ - Lazlow (voices himself)

  • Judas Priest - You've Got Another Thing Coming
  • Motley Crue - Too Young to Fall in Love
  • Megadeth - Peace Sells
  • Rockstar's Lovefist - Dangerous Bastard
  • Autograph - Turn Up the Radio
  • Twisted Sister - I Wanna Rock
  • Anthrax - Madhouse
  • Iron Maiden - 2 Minutes to Midnight
  • Slayer - Raining Blood
  • Tesla - Comin' Atcha Live
  • David Lee Rose - Yankee Rose

Chybí:

  • Quiet Riot - Cum On Feel the Noize
  • The Cult - She Sells Sanctuary
  • Ozzy Osbourne - Bark at the Moon
  • Loverboy - Working for the Weekend
  • Alcatrazz - God Blessed Video
  • Love Fist - Fist Fury

Radio Espantoso | DJ - Pepe (Tony Chiroldes)

  • Cachao - A Gozar Con Mi Combo
  • Alpha Banditos - The Bull is Wrong
  • Tres Apenas Como Eso - Yo Te Miré
  • Deodato - Latin Flute
  • Mongo Santamaría - Mama Papa Tú
  • Mongo Santamaría - Me and You Baby
  • Machito and his Afro-Cuban Orchestra - Mambo Mucho Mambo
  • Unaesta - La Vida Es Una Lenteja
  • Lonnie Liston Smith - Expansions
  • Deodato - Super Strut
  • Xavier Cugat and his Orchestra - Jamay
  • Benny Moré - Maracaibo Oriental
  • Tito Puente - Mambo Gozón

Chybí:

  • Irakere - Añunga Ñunga

VCPR | DJs - Jonathan Freeloader (Patrick Olsen) and Michelle Montanius (Kelly Guest)

  • bez hudby (talk show)

K-Chat | DJ - Amy Sheckenhausen (Leyna Weber)

  • bez hudby (talk show)

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Playback FM |DJ - Forth Right MC (Chuck D)

  • Kool G Rap & DJ Polo - Road to the Riches
  • Big Daddy Kane - Warm It Up, Kane
  • Spoonie Gee - The Godfather
  • Masta Ace - Me and the Biz
  • Slick Rick - Children's Story
  • Public Enemy - Rebel Without a Pause
  • Eric B. & Rakim - I Know You Got Soul
  • Rob Base and DJ E-Z Rock - It Takes Two
  • Gang Starr - B.Y.S.
  • Biz Markie - The Vapors
  • Brand Nubian - Brand Nubian
  • Ultramagnetic MCs - Critical Beatdown

K-DST | DJ - Tommy "The Nightmare" Smith (Axl Rose)

  • Foghat - Slow Ride
  • Creedence Clearwater Revival - Green River
  • Heart - Barracuda
  • Kiss - Strutter
  • Toto - Hold the Line
  • Rod Stewart - Young Turks
  • Humble Pie - Get Down to It
  • Grand Funk Railroad - Some Kind of Wonderful
  • Lynyrd Skynyrd - Free Bird
  • America - A Horse with No Name
  • The Who - Eminence Front
  • Boston - Smokin'
  • David Bowie - Somebody Up There Likes Me
  • Eddie Money - Two Tickets to Paradise
  • Billy Idol - White Wedding - Pt. 1

Chybí:

  • Tom Petty - Runnin' Down a Dream
  • Joe Cocker - Woman to Woman

Bounce FM | DJ - The Funktipus (George Clinton)

  • Dazz Band - Let It Whip
  • Kool & the Gang - Hollywood Swinging
  • Cameo - Candy
  • MFSB - Love Is The Message
  • Johnny Harris - Odyssey
  • Ohio Players - Love Rollercoaster
  • The Isley Brothers - Between The Sheets
  • Zapp - I Can Make You Dance
  • Rick James - Cold Blooded
  • Ronnie Hudson and The Street People - West Coast Poplock
  • Ohio Players - Funky Worm
  • Maze - Twilight
  • Lakeside - Fantastic Voyage

Chybí:

  • Fatback Band - Yum Yum (Gimme Some)
  • Gap Band - You Dropped a Bomb on Me
  • Roy Ayers - Running Away
  • George Clinton - Loopzilla

SF-UR |DJ - Hans Oberlander (Lloyd Floyd)

  • Joe Smooth feat. Anthony Thomas - Promised Land
  • 808 State - Pacific 202
  • A Guy Called Gerald - Voodoo Ray
  • Frankie Knuckles feat. Jamie Principle - Your Love
  • Raze - Break 4 Love
  • Cultural Vibe - Ma Foom Bey
  • Jomanda - Make My Body Rock
  • CeCe Rogers - Someday
  • Nightwriters - Let The Music Use You
  • Mr. Fingers - Can You Feel It?
  • Marshall Jefferson - Move Your Body
  • Maurice - This Is Acid (A New Dance Craze) (K & T Mix)
  • The Todd Terry Project - Weekend
  • Fallout - The Morning After (Sunrise Mix)
  • Robert Owens - I'll Be Your Friend
  • The 28th Street Crew - I Need A Rhythm

Radio Los Santos | DJ - Julio G (Julio Gonzalez)

  • Compton's Most Wanted - Hood Took Me Under
  • Dr.Dre (feat. Snoop Dogg) - Nuthin' But A 'G' Thang
  • Too $hort - The Ghetto
  • N.W.A. - Alwayz into Somethin'
  • Ice Cube (feat. Das EFX) - Check Yo Self (The Message Remix)
  • Kid Frost - La Raza
  • Cypress Hill - How I Could Just Kill a Man
  • Dr. Dre (feat. Snoop Dogg & RBX) - Fuck wit Dre Day
  • The D.O.C. - It's Funky Enough
  • IceCube - It Was a Good Day
  • Eazy-E - Eazy-Er Said Than Dunn
  • Above the Law - Murder Rap
  • Dr. Dre (feat. Snoop Dogg) - Deep Cover
  • Da Lench Mob (feat. Ice Cube) - Guerillas in tha Mist

Chybí:

  • 2Pac (feat. Pogo) - I Don't Give a Fuck
  • N.W.A. - Express Yourself

K-Rose | DJ - Mary-Beth Maybell (Riette Burdick)

  • Jerry Reed - Amos Moses
  • Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn - Louisiana Woman, Mississippi Man
  • Hank Williams - Hey Good Lookin'
  • Juice Newton - Queen of Hearts
  • Asleep At The Wheel - The Letter That Johnny Walker Read
  • The Desert Rose Band - One Step Forward
  • Willie Nelson - Crazy
  • Patsy Cline - Three Cigarettes in an Ashtray
  • Statler Brothers - Bed of Roses
  • Mickey Gilley - Make the World Go Away
  • Ed Bruce - Mammas Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys
  • Merle Haggard - Always Wanting You
  • Whitey Shafer - All My Ex's Live in Texas
  • Eddie Rabbitt - I Love a Rainy Night
  • Statler Brothers - New York City

Radio X | DJ - Sage (Jodie Shawback)

  • Helmet - Unsung
  • Depeche Mode - Personal Jesus
  • Faith No More - Midlife Crisis
  • Danzig - Mother
  • Living Colour - Cult of Personality
  • Primal Scream - Movin' on Up
  • Guns N' Roses - Welcome to the Jungle
  • L7 - Pretend We're Dead
  • Soundgarden - Rusty Cage
  • Jane's Addiction - Been Caught Stealing
  • The Stone Roses - Fools Gold
  • Alice in Chains - Them Bones
  • Stone Temple Pilots - Plush

Chybí:

  • Ozzy Osbourne - Hellraiser
  • Rage Against the Machine - Killing in the Name

CSR-103.9 | DJ - Phillip Michaels (Michael Bivins)

  • SWV - I'm So Into You
  • Soul II Soul - Keep On Movin'
  • Samuelle - You Like What You See
  • Johnny Gill - Rub You the Right Way
  • Ralph Tresvant - Sensitivity
  • Guy - Groove Me
  • Aaron Hall - Don't Be Afraid
  • Boyz II Men - Motownphilly
  • Bell Biv DeVoe - Poison
  • Today - I Got the Feeling
  • Wreckx-n-Effect - New Jack Swing
  • Bobby Brown - Don't Be Cruel
  • En Vogue - My Lovin' (You're Never Gonna Get It)

K-Jah West | DJs - Marshall Peters (Lowell "Sly" Dunbar) a Johnny Lawton (Robbie Shakespeare)

  • Shabba Ranks - Wicked Inna Bed
  • Buju Banton - Batty Rider Augustus Pablo - King Tubby Meets Rockers Uptown
  • Dennis Brown - Revolution
  • Willi Williams - Armagideon Time
  • I-Roy - Sidewalk Killer
  • Toots & The Maytals - Funky Kingston
  • Dillinger - Cokane In My Brain
  • Toots & The Maytals - Pressure Drop
  • Pliers - Bam Bam
  • Barrington Levy - Here I Come
  • Reggie Stepper - Drum Pan Sound
  • Black Uhuru - Great Train Robbery
  • Max Romeo & The Upsetters - Chase The Devil

Chybí:

  • Black Harmony - Don't Let It Go to Your Head
  • Blood Sisters - Ring My Bell
  • Augustus Pablo - King Tubby Meets Rockers Uptown

Master Sounds 98.3 |DJ - Johnny "The Love Giant" Parkinson (Ricky Harris)

  • Maceo & The Macks - Cross The Tracks (We Better Go Back)
  • Harlem Underground Band - Smokin' Cheeba Cheeba
  • The Chakachas - Jungle Fever
  • Bob James - Nautilus
  • Booker T. & the MG's - Green Onions
  • Lyn Collins - Think (About It)
  • War - Low Rider
  • Gloria Jones - Tainted Love
  • Sir Joe Quarterman & Free Soul - So Much Trouble In My Mind

Missing

  • Charles Wright & the Watts 103rd Street Rhythm Band - Express Yourself
  • The Blackbyrds - Rock Creek Park
  • Bobby Byrd - Hot Pants - I'm Coming, I'm Coming, I'm Coming
  • James Brown - Funky President
  • Lyn Collins - Rock Me Again And Again
  • Maceo & The Macks - Soul Power' 74
  • Bobby Byrd - I Know You Got Soul
  • James Brown - The Payback
  • The JB's - The Grunt

WCTR - West Coast Talk Radio | DJs - Various

  • bez hudby (talk show)
Tagy:
Grand Theft Auto (série) gta san andreas vice city GTA3
Zdroje:
Rockstar Games
Hry:
Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition
Novinky na CZC.cz

Doporučená videa

BoardGame Club #28 - veletrh Essen Spiel očima novináře a vydavatele
BoardGame Club #28 - veletrh Essen Spiel očima novináře a vydavatele
Fight Club #554 - O Elden Ringu a soulsovkách
Fight Club #554 - O Elden Ringu a soulsovkách
Jurassic World Evolution 2 - Launch Trailer
Jurassic World Evolution 2 - Launch Trailer
Lies of P - Teaser se záběry z hraní
Lies of P - Teaser se záběry z hraní
Hardware Club #73: Nové procesory Intel Alder Lake. Je to revoluce?
Hardware Club #73: Nové procesory Intel Alder Lake. Je to revoluce?
GamesPlay - Forza Horizon 5
GamesPlay - Forza Horizon 5
Elden Ring - Předobjednávky
Elden Ring - Předobjednávky
Forza Horizon 5 - Launch Trailer
Forza Horizon 5 - Launch Trailer
Fight Club #553 - O herních hororech
Fight Club #553 - O herních hororech
LongPlay - The Last of Us osmnáctá epizoda
LongPlay - The Last of Us osmnáctá epizoda
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - Výroční edice
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - Výroční edice
GamesPlay - Guardians of the Galaxy
GamesPlay - Guardians of the Galaxy
Komentovaný stream - State of Play říjen 2021
Komentovaný stream - State of Play říjen 2021
Fight Club #552 - O herních adaptacích komiksů
Fight Club #552 - O herních adaptacích komiksů
GamesPlay - Age of Empires IV
GamesPlay - Age of Empires IV
Chivalry 2: Fight Knight Update - Launch Trailer
Chivalry 2: Fight Knight Update - Launch Trailer
Resident Evil: The Board Game - Kickstarter Trailer
Resident Evil: The Board Game - Kickstarter Trailer
Age of Empires IV - Launch Trailer
Age of Empires IV - Launch Trailer
LongPlay - The Last of Us sedmnáctá epizoda
LongPlay - The Last of Us sedmnáctá epizoda
Uncharted – První trailer filmové adaptace
Uncharted – První trailer filmové adaptace

Nejnovější články