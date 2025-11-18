The Game Awards 2025: Nominace vede rekordní Clair Obscur, soupeří i Kingdom Come II
The Game Awards 2025: Nominace vede rekordní Clair Obscur, soupeří i Kingdom Come II

18. 11. 2025 13:30 | Novinky | autor: Ondřej Partl

Geoff Keighley ke konci včerejšího Dne boje za svobodu a demokracii odhalil kompletní seznam nominací na letošní The Game Awards. Celkem se bude soutěžit v 29 kategoriích a už teď je jasné, kdo letos kraluje – „překvapivě“ je to výpravné francouzské JRPG.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 posbíralo rovnou 12 nominací, což z něj dělá rekordmana celé dvanáctileté historie cen. Studio Sandfall Interactive tak může zabojovat i o tu nejvyšší metu, tedy o ocenění v kategorii nejlepší hry roku 2025. Konkurence je ale mimořádně silná: proti němu v hlavní kategorii stojí nejen Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, Donkey Kong Bananza, Hades II a Hollow Knight: Silksong, ale samozřejmě i tuzemské Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, jemuž jistě budou všichni našinci držet palce.

Trampoty Jindřicha ze Skalice mají kromě hlavní kategorie šanci také na ocenění za nejlepší příběh a nejlepší RPG. Z pro mě nepochopitelných důvodů chybí nominace za hudbu, takže si Jan Valta s Adamem Sporkou budou muset na svou okřídlenou sošku ještě chvíli počkat. Snad se ocenění dočkají u některého z příštích projektů.

zdroj: Warhorse

Někoho může překvapit absence Ghost of Yótei v hlavní kategorii, což PlayStation vyvažuje titulem nejvíce nominovaného vydavatelství s 19 želízky v ohni. Druhé místo se 13 nominacemi patří Kepler Interactive díky Expedition 33, zatímco o třetí pozici se dělí Microsoft s EA se shodnými 10 zářezy.

V některých kategoriích se uskuteční lítý boj, ale titul nejočekávanější hry je asi předem rozhodnutý. Všem nadcházejícím projektům s největší pravděpodobností vypálí rybník Grand Theft Auto VI. Vedle něj se do finální pětice dostala i čtveřice 007: First Light, Wolverine, Resident Evil Requiem a Zaklínač 4.

the game awards 2023
Novinky
The Game Awards lámou rekordy sledovanosti. Dívalo se na ně víc lidí než na Super Bowl

Poměrně vtipná situace vyvstala u nejlepší filmové/seriálové adaptace, kde vedle sebe stojí Minecraft ve filmu, anime Devil May Cry, druhá série The Last of Us, Splinter Cell Deathwatch a Until Dawn. Zajímavé bude sledovat boj nezávislých her, kde se kromě Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Hades II a Hollow Knight: Silksong utká ještě Absolum, Ball x Pit a Blue Prince.

Kompletní seznam nominovaných najdete níže nebo na oficiálních stránkách, kde také můžete hlasovat pro své oblíbence. Ceremoniál a vyhlášení vítězů proběhne v noci na 12. prosince, takže tuzemské fanoušky čeká noční fandění a držení palců. Kromě předávání cen se jako již tradičně můžete těšit na nové ukázky z oznámených her a odhalování těch dosud nepředstavených.

HRA ROKU

  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)
  • Death Stranding 2: On The Beach (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
  • Hades II (Supergiant Games)
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong (Team Cherry)
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance II (Warhorse Studios/Deep Silver)

NEJLEPŠÍ HERNÍ REŽIE

  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)
  • Death Stranding 2: On The Beach (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Ghost of Yótei (Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Hades II (Supergiant Games)
  • Split Fiction (Hazelight Studios/EA)

NEJLEPŠÍ VYPRÁVĚNÍ

  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)
  • Death Stranding 2: On The Beach (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Ghost of Yótei (Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance II (Warhorse Studios/Deep Silver)
  • Silent Hill f (NeoBards Entertainment/KONAMI)

NEJLEPŠÍ VÝTVARNÉ ZPRACOVÁNÍ

  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)
  • Death Stranding 2: On The Beach (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Ghost of Yótei (Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Hades II (Supergiant Games)
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong (Team Cherry)

NEJLEPŠÍ HUDBA

  • Christopher Larkin, Hollow Knight: Silksong
  • Darren Korb, Hades II
  • Lorien Testard, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Toma Otowa, Ghost of Yótei
  • Woodkid and Ludvig Forssell, Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

NEJLEPŠÍ ZVUKOVÝ DESIGN

  • Battlefield 6 (Battlefield Studios/EA)
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)
  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Ghost of Yótei (Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Silent Hill f (NeoBards Entertainment/KONAMI)

NEJLEPŠÍ HERECKÝ VÝKON

  • Ben Starr, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Charlie Cox, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Erika Ishii, Ghost of Yótei
  • Jennifer English, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Konatsu Kato, Silent Hill f
  • Troy Baker, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

INOVACE V PŘÍSTUPNOSTI

  • Assassin’s Creed Shadows (Ubisoft)
  • Atomfall (Rebellion)
  • Doom: The Dark Ages (id Software/Bethesda Softworks)
  • EA Sports FC 26 (EA Canada/EA Romania/EA)
  • South of Midnight (Compulsion Games/Xbox Game Studios)

NEJLEPŠÍ HRA S PŘESAHEM

  • Consume Me (Jenny Jiao Hsia/AP Thomson/Hexacutable)
  • Despelote (Julián Cordero/Sebastián Valbuena/Panic)
  • Lost Records: Bloom & Rage (Don’t Nod Montreal/Don’t Nod)
  • South of Midnight (Compulsion Games/Xbox Game Studios)
  • Wanderstop (Ivy Road/Annapurna Interactive)

NEJLEPŠÍ HRA S DLOUHODOBOU PODPOROU

  • Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
  • Fortnite (Epic Games)
  • Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Marvel Rivals (NetEase Games)
  • No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

NEJLEPŠÍ PODPORA KOMUNITY

  • Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
  • Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
  • Fortnite (Epic Games)
  • Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

NEJLEPŠÍ NEZÁVISLÁ HRA

  • Absolum (Guard Crush Games/Supamonks/Dotemu)
  • Ball x Pit (Kenny Sun/Devolver Digital)
  • Blue Prince (Dogubomb/Raw Fury)
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)
  • Hades II (Supergiant Games)
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong (Team Cherry)

NEJLEPŠÍ INDIE DEBUT

  • Blue Prince (Dogubomb/Raw Fury)
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)
  • Despelote (Julián Cordero/Sebastián Valbuena/Panic)
  • Dispatch (AdHoc Studio)
  • Megabonk (Vedinad)

NEJLEPŠÍ MOBILNÍ HRA

  • Destiny: Rising (NetEase Games)
  • Persona 5: The Phantom X (Black Wings Game Studio/Sega)
  • Sonic Rumble (Rovio Entertainment/Sega)
  • Umamusume: Pretty Derby (Cygames Inc.)
  • Wuthering Waves (Kuro Games)

NEJLEPŠÍ VR/AR HRA

  • Alien: Rogue Incursion (Survios)
  • Arken Age (VitruviusVR)
  • Ghost Town (Fireproof Games)
  • Marvel’s Deadpool VR (Twisted Pixel Games/Oculus Studios)
  • The Midnight Walk (MoonHood/Fast Travel Games)

NEJLEPŠÍ AKČNÍ HRA

  • Battlefield 6 (Battlefield Studios/EA)
  • Doom: The Dark Ages (id Software/Bethesda Softworks)
  • Hades II (Supergiant Games)
  • Ninja Gaiden 4 (Platinum Games/Team Ninja/Xbox Game Studios)
  • Shinobi: Art of Vengeance (Lizardcube/Sega)

NEJLEPŠÍ AKČNÍ ADVENTURA

  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Ghost of Yótei (Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (MachineGames/Bethesda Softworks)
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong (Team Cherry)
  • Split Fiction (Hazelight Studios/EA)

NEJLEPŠÍ RPG

  • Avowed (Obsidian Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance II (Warhorse Studios/Deep SIlver)
  • The Outer Worlds 2 (Obsidian Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)
  • Monster Hunter Wilds (Capcom)

NEJLEPŠÍ BOJOVKA

  • 2XKO (Riot Games)
  • Capcom Fighting Collection 2 (Capcom)
  • Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves (SNK Corporation)
  • Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection (Digital Eclipse/Atari)
  • Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega)

NEJLEPŠÍ RODINNÁ HRA

  • Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
  • LEGO Party! (SMG Studio/Fictions)
  • LEGO Voyagers (Light Brick Studios/Annapurna Interactive)
  • Mario Kart World (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
  • Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds (Sonic Team/Sega)
  • Split Fiction (Hazelight Studios/EA)

NEJLEPŠÍ SIMULÁTOR/STRATEGIE

  • The Alters (11 Bit Studios)
  • Final Fantasy Tactics – The Ivalice Chronicles (Square Enix)
  • Jurassic World Evolution 3 (Frontier Developments)
  • Sid Meier’s Civilization VII (Firaxis Games/2K)
  • Tempest Rising (Slipgate Ironworks/3D Realms)
  • Two Point Museum (Two Point Studios/Sega)

NEJLEPŠÍ SPORTOVNÍ/ZÁVODNÍ HRA

  • EA Sports FC 26 (EA Canada/EA Romania/EA)
  • F1 25 (Codemasters/EA)
  • Mario Kart World (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
  • Rematch (Sloclap/Kepler Interactive)
  • Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds (Sonic Team/Sega)

NEJLEPŠÍ MULTIPLAYER

  • Arc Raiders (Embark Studios)
  • Battlefield 6 (Electronic Arts)
  • Elden Ring Nightreign (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco Entertainment)
  • Peak (Aggro Crab/Landfall)
  • Split Fiction (Hazelight/EA)

NEJLEPŠÍ ADAPTACE

  • A Minecraft Movie (Legendary Pictures/Mojang/Warner Bros)
  • Devil May Cry (Studio Mir/Capcom/Netflix)
  • The Last of Us: Season 2 (HBO/PlayStation Productions)
  • Splinter Cell: Deathwatch (FOST Studio/Ubisoft/Netflix)
  • Until Dawn (Screen Gems/PlayStation Productions)

NEJOČEKÁVANĚJŠÍ HRA

  • 007 First Light (IO Interactive)
  • Grand Theft Auto VI (Rockstar Games)
  • Marvel’s Wolverine (Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Resident Evil Requiem (Capcom)
  • The Witcher IV (CD Projekt Red)

NEJLEPŠÍ TVŮRCE OBSAHU

  • Caedrel
  • Kai Cenat
  • MoistCr1TiKaL
  • Sakura Miko
  • The Burnt Peanut

NEJLEPŠÍ ESPORTOVÁ HRA

  • Counter-Strike 2 (Valve)
  • DOTA 2 (Valve)
  • League of Legends (Riot)
  • Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (Moonton)
  • Valorant (Riot)

NEJLEPŠÍ ESPORTOVEC

  • brawk – Brock Somerhalder (Valorant)
  • Chovy – Jeong Ji-hoon (League of Legends)
  • f0rsakeN – Jason Susanto (Valorant)
  • Kakeru – Kakeru Watanabe (Street Fighter)
  • MenaRD – Saul Leonardo (Street Fighter)
  • Zyw0o – Mathieu Herbaut (Counter-Strike 2)

NEJLEPŠÍ ESPORTOVÝ TÝM

  • Gen.G – League of Legends
  • NRG – Valorant
  • Team Falcons – DOTA 2
  • Team Liquid PH – Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
  • Team Vitality – Counter-Strike 2
Nejnovější články