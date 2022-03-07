Returnal, It Takes Two, Ratchet i Guardiani si myslí na další ceny

Je sice už březen roku 2022, ale nejrůznější organizace se stále ještě vracejí k loňskému roku a hodnotí hry v něm vydané. Před týdnem své vítěze oznámily DICE Awards, kde se hrou roku stala It Takes Two, která si stejné ocenění odnesla z prosincových The Game Awards. A jak se zdá, mohla by zabodovat potřetí v BAFTA Games Awards, a to rovnou v devíti kategoriích, jak se dozvídáme ze zveřejněných nominací.
It Takes Two není jediným žhavým kandidátem na ceny. V osmi kategoriích najdeme střílečku Returnal, často se vyskytuje Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Forza Horizon 5 či Unpacking. Několika nominací se dočkala i originální karetní hra Inscryption, které jsme absolutní prvenství udělili my. Své želízko v ohni mají i méně úspěšní Guardians of the Galaxy, kteří se poperou o zvuk a příběh.
Nejlepší hra
- Deathloop (Arkane Studios)
- Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games)
- Inscryption (Daniel Mullins)
- It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios)
- Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games)
- Returnal (Housemarque)
EE Hra roku (veřejné hlasování)
- Deathloop (Arkane Studios)
- The Forgotten City (Storyteller)
- It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)
- Metroid Dread (Mercury Steam/Nintendo)
- Unpacking (Witch Beam)
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale (Greg Lobanov)
Britská hra
- Alba: A Wildlife Adventure (ustwo Games)
- Death's Door (Acid Nerve)
- Fights In Tight Spaces (Ground Shatter)
- Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games)
- Overboard! (Inkle Studios)
- Sable (Shedworks)
Vyvíjející se hra
- Among Us (Innersloth)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)
- Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment)
- Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- No Man's Sky (Hello Games)
Nejlepší debut
- The Artful Escape (Beethoven & Dinosaur)
- Eastward (Pixpil)
- The Forgotten City (Modern Storyteller)
- Genesis Noir (Feral Cat Den)
- Maquette (Graceful Decay)
- TOEM (Something We Made)
Technická stránka
- Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games)
- Hitman 3 (IO Interactive)
- Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine)
- Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games)
- Resident Evil Village (Capcom)
- Returnal (Housemarque)
Originální titul
- Deathloop (Arkane Studios)
- Death's Door (Acid Nerve)
- Inscryption (Daniel Mullins)
- It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios)
- Returnal (Housemarque)
- Unpacking (Witch Beam)
Příběh
- It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios)
- Life Is Strange: True Colors (Square Enix)
- Guardians of the Galaxy (Square Enix)
- Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine)
- Returnal (Housemarque)
- Unpacking (Witch Beam)
Hudba
- Deathloop (Arkane Studios)
- Far Cry 6 (Ubisoft Toronto)
- Halo Infinite (343 Industries)
- Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine)
- Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games)
- Returnal (Housemarque)
Multiplayer
- Back 4 Blood (Turtle Rock)
- Call of Duty: Vanguard (Sledgehammer Games)
- Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games)
- Halo Infinite (343 Industries)
- Hell Let Loose (Black Matter)
- It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios)
Herní design
- Deathloop (Arkane Studios)
- Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games)
- Inscryption (Daniel Mullins)
- It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios)
- Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart (Insomanic Games)
- Returnal (Housemarque)
Rodinná
- Alba: A Wildlife Adventure (ustwo Games)
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale (Greg Lobanov)
- Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games)
- Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo)
- Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games)
- Unpacking (Witch Beam)
Zvuková stránka
- The Artful Escape (Beethoven & Dinosaur)
- Call of Duty: Vanguard (Sledgehammer Games)
- Deathloop (Arkane Studios)
- Halo Infinite (343 Industries)
- Guardians of the Galaxy (Square Enix)
- Returnal (Housemarque)
Umělecká stránka
- The Artful Escape (Beethoven and Dinosaur)
- It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios)
- Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine)
- Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games)
- Resident Evil Village (Capcom)
- Returnal (Housemarque)
Animace
- Call of Duty: Vanguard (Sledgehammer Games)
- It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)
- Life Is Strange: True Colors (Square Enix)
- Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine)
Víc než zábava
- Alba: A Wildlife Adventure (ustwo Games)
- Before Your Eyes (Goodbye World)
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale (Greg Lobanov)
- Game Builder Garage (Nintendo)
- It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios)
- Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine)