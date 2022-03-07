Returnal, It Takes Two, Ratchet i Guardiani si myslí na další ceny

7. 3. 2022 14:05 | Novinky | autor: Patrik Hajda

Je sice už březen roku 2022, ale nejrůznější organizace se stále ještě vracejí k loňskému roku a hodnotí hry v něm vydané. Před týdnem své vítěze oznámily DICE Awards, kde se hrou roku stala It Takes Two, která si stejné ocenění odnesla z prosincových The Game Awards. A jak se zdá, mohla by zabodovat potřetí v BAFTA Games Awards, a to rovnou v devíti kategoriích, jak se dozvídáme ze zveřejněných nominací.

It Takes Two není jediným žhavým kandidátem na ceny. V osmi kategoriích najdeme střílečku Returnal, často se vyskytuje Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Forza Horizon 5 či Unpacking. Několika nominací se dočkala i originální karetní hra Inscryption, které jsme absolutní prvenství udělili my. Své želízko v ohni mají i méně úspěšní Guardians of the Galaxy, kteří se poperou o zvuk a příběh.

Nejlepší hra

EE Hra roku (veřejné hlasování)

Britská hra

Vyvíjející se hra

Nejlepší debut

Technická stránka

Originální titul

Příběh

Hudba

Multiplayer

Herní design

Rodinná

Zvuková stránka

Umělecká stránka

Animace

Víc než zábava