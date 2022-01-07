Zemřel scenárista Assassina a tvůrce The Dark Eye Russell Lees

Šéf příběhu her Assassin's Creed Darby McDevitt na svém Twitteru informoval o skonu scenáristy Russella Leese, kterému vděčíme za mnoho příběhových pasáží nejrůznějších her od Ubisoftu, ale nejen těch.

Lees naposledy pracoval na Assassin's Creed Valhalla včetně jeho rozšíření Wrath of the Druids. Podílel se i na Origins, Syndicate, Unity, rozšíření Tyranny of King Washington ke trojce, přičichl k Watch Dogs 2 a Far Cry New Dawn.

V Ubisoftu působil 13 let. Předtím se postaral například o příběh ve Full Spectrum Warrior: Ten Hammers a v devadesátých letech vyloženě režíroval kultovní point-and-click adventuru The Dark Eye.

We lost a dear friend and brilliant colleague this week.



Writer and Narrative Designer Russell Lees was a part of the Assassin's Creed and Far Cry families for over a decade.



All who worked with him will attest to his patience, his generosity, his passion, & his bright spirit. pic.twitter.com/pQhAPe4rPQ