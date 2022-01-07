Zemřel scenárista Assassina a tvůrce The Dark Eye Russell Lees
zdroj: Ubisoft

Zemřel scenárista Assassina a tvůrce The Dark Eye Russell Lees

7. 1. 2022 14:23 | Bleskovky | autor: Patrik Hajda |

Šéf příběhu her Assassin's Creed Darby McDevitt na svém Twitteru informoval o skonu scenáristy Russella Leese, kterému vděčíme za mnoho příběhových pasáží nejrůznějších her od Ubisoftu, ale nejen těch.

Lees naposledy pracoval na Assassin's Creed Valhalla včetně jeho rozšíření Wrath of the Druids. Podílel se i na Origins, Syndicate, Unity, rozšíření Tyranny of King Washington ke trojce, přičichl k Watch Dogs 2 a Far Cry New Dawn.

V Ubisoftu působil 13 let. Předtím se postaral například o příběh ve Full Spectrum Warrior: Ten Hammers a v devadesátých letech vyloženě režíroval kultovní point-and-click adventuru The Dark Eye.

Tagy:
akční RPG historická dobrodružná Assassin's Creed (série) vikingové Far Cry (série)
Zdroje:
Eurogamer
Hry:
Full Spectrum Warrior: Ten Hammers Assassin's Creed III Assassin's Creed Unity Assassin's Creed Syndicate Assassin's Creed Origins Watch Dogs 2 Far Cry New Dawn Assassin's Creed Valhalla Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Wrath of the Druids
