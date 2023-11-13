Podívejte se na nominace The Game Awards. Games.cz jsou opět v porotě

13. 11. 2023 17:00 | Novinky | autor: Jakub Malchárek

Se závěrem roku bude čas na bilancování a ohlédnutí se za tím, co jsme si zahráli, a co v nás zanechalo dojem. Budou se také rozdávat „herní Oscaři“ The Game Awards, bývalého herního novináře Geoffa Keighleyho. Kromě urputného souboje o hlasy kritiků, mezi které patří jako jediný z Česka i náš web, se můžeme těšit také na vzácné hosty, zbrusu nové trailery a oznámení.

Zatímco samotné vyhlášení výsledků proběhne 7. prosince a my jej samozřejmě budeme sledovat v komentovaném streamu, můžete se níže podívat na kategorie a nominace titulů, které budou o zlatou sošku soutěžit. Po osmi nominacích má Baldur's Gate III a Alan Wake 2. Jsou mezi nimi i vaši favoriti?

Here’s a look at the most nominated games at #TheGameAwards on December 7.



ALAN WAKE 2 and BALDUR’S GATE 3 lead the pack with 8 nominations each.



️ Vote now: https://t.co/ExP93r9hmS pic.twitter.com/hPcXqYviDL — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) November 13, 2023

HRA ROKU

Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)

Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games/SIE)

Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)

Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

NEJLEPŠÍ HERNÍ REŽIE

Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)

Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games/SIE)

Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)



NEJLEPŠÍ VYPRÁVĚNÍ

Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)

Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty (CD Projekt Red)

Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix)

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games/SIE)

NEJLEPŠÍ VÝTVARNÁ REŽIE

Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)

Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks)

Lies of P (Round8 Studio/Neowiz Games)

Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

NEJLEPŠÍ HUDBA

Alan Wake 2, skladatel Petri Alanko (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)

Baldur’s Gate 3, skladatel Borislav Slavov (Larian Studios)

Final Fantasy XVI, skladatel Masajoši Soken (Square Enix)

Hi-Fi Rush, šéf audia Šuiči Kobori (Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo Sound Team (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

NEJLEPŠÍ ZVUKOVÝ DESIGN

Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)

Dead Space (Motive Studio/EA)

Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks)

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games/SIE)

Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)

NEJLEPŠÍ HERECKÝ VÝKON

Ben Starr za roli Clivea Rosfielda ve Final Fantasy XVI

Cameron Monaghan za roli Cala Kestise ve Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Idris Elba za roli Solomona Reeda v Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Melanie Liburd za roli Sagy Anderson v Alan Wake 2

Neil Newbon za roli Astariona v Baldur’s Gate 3

Yuri Lowenthal za roli Petera Parkera v Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

INOVACE V PŘÍSTUPNOSTI

Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment)

Forza Motorsport (Turn 10 Studios/Xbox Game Studios)

Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks)

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games/SIE)

Mortal Kombat 1 (NetherRealm Studios/WB Games)

Street Fighter 6 (Capcom)

NEJLEPŠÍ HRA S PŘESAHEM

A Space for the Unbound (Mojiken Studio/Toge Productions/Chorus)

Chants of Sennaar (Rundisc/Focus Entertainment)

Goodbye Volcano High (KO_OP)

Tchia (Awaceb/Kepler Interactive)

Terra Nil (Free Lives/Devolver Digital/Netflix)

Venba (Visai Games)

NEJLEPŠÍ HRA S DLOUHODOBOU PODPOROU

Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment/EA)

Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt Red)

Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Genshin Impact (HoYoverse)

NEJLEPŠÍ PODPORA KOMUNITY

Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt Red)

Destiny 2 (Bungie)

Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)

No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

NEJLEPŠÍ NEZÁVISLÁ HRA

Cocoon (Geometric Interactive/Annapurna Interactive)

Dave the Diver (MINTROCKET)

Dredge (Black Salt Games/Team 17)

Sea of Stars (Sabotage Studio)

Viewfinder (Sad Owl Studios/Thunderful Publishing)

NEJLEPŠÍ INDIE DEBUT

Cocoon (Geometric Interactive/Annapurna Interactive)

Dredge (Black Salt Games/Team 17)

Pizza Tower (Tour de Pizza)

Venba (Visai Games)

Viewfinder (Sad Owl Studios/Thunderful Publishing)

NEJLEPŠÍ MOBILNÍ HRA

Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis (Applibot/Square Enix)

Honkai: Star Rail (HoYoverse)

Hello Kitty Island Adventure (Sunblink Entertainment)

Monster Hunter Now (Niantic/Capcom)

Terra Nil (Free Lives/Devolver/Netflix)

NEJLEPŠÍ VR/AR HRA

Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony Digital/SIE)

Humanity (tha LTD/Enhance Games)

Horizon Call of the Mountain (Guerrilla Games/Firesprite/SIE)

Resident Evil Village VR Mode (Capcom)

Synapse (nDreams)

NEJLEPŠÍ AKČNÍ HRA

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

Dead Island 2 (Dambuster Studios/Deep Silver)

Ghostrunner 2 (One More Level/505 Games)

Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks)

Remnant 2 (Gunfire Games/Gearbox Publishing)

NEJLEPŠÍ AKČNÍ ADVENTURA

Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games/SIE)

Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (Respawn Entertainment/EA)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

NEJLEPŠÍ RPG

Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix)

Lies of P (Round8 Studio/Neowiz Games)

Sea of Stars (Sabotage Studio)

Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda Softworks)

NEJLEPŠÍ BOJOVKA

God of Rock (Modus Studios Brazil/Modus Games)

Mortal Kombat 1 (NetherRealm Studios/WB Games)

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 (Ludosity/Fair Play Labs/GameMill Entertainment)

Pocket Bravery (Statera Studio/PQube)

Street Fighter 6 (Capcom)

NEJLEPŠÍ RODINNÁ HRA

Disney Illusion Island (Dlala Studios/Disney)

Party Animals (Recreate Games)

Pikmin 4 (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Sonic Superstars (Arzest/Sonic Team/Sega)

Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

NEJLEPŠÍ SIM/STRATEGIE

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp (WayForward/Nintendo)

Cities: Skylines II (Colossal Order/Paradox Interactive)

Company of Heroes 3 (Relic Entertainment/Sega)

Fire Emblem Engage (Intelligent Systems/Nintendo)

Pikmin 4 (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

NEJLEPŠÍ SPORTOVNÍ/ZÁVODNÍ HRA

EA Sports FC 24 (EA Vancouver/EA Romania/EA Sports)

F1 23 (Codemasters/EA Sports)

Forza Motorsport (Turn 10 Studios/Xbox Game Studios)

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged (Milestone)

The Crew Motorfest (Ubisoft Ivory Tower/Ubisoft)

NEJLEPŠÍ MULTIPLAYER

Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment)

Party Animals (Recreate Games)

Street Fighter 6 (Capcom)

Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

NEJLEPŠÍ ADAPTACE

Castlevania: Nocturne (Powerhouse Animation/Netflix)

Gran Turismo (PlayStation Productions/Sony Pictures)

The Last of Us (PlayStation Productions/HBO)

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Illumination/Nintendo/Universal Pictures)

Twisted Metal (PlayStation Productions/Peacock)

NEJOČEKÁVANĚJŠÍ HRA

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)

Hades II (Supergiant Games)

Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega)

Star Wars Outlaws (Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft)

Tekken 8 (Bandai Namco/Arika)

NEJLEPŠÍ TVŮRCE OBSAHU

IronMouse

PeopleMakeGames

Quackity

Spreen

SypherPK

NEJLEPŠÍ ESPORTOVÁ HRA

Counter-Strike 2 (Valve)

Dota 2 (Valve)

League of Legends (Riot Games)

PUBG Mobile (LightSpeed Studios/Tencent Games)

Valorant (Riot Games)

NEJLEPŠÍ ESPORTOVEC

Lee „Faker“ Sang-hyeok (League of Legends)

Mathieu „ZywOo“ Herbaut (CS:GO)

Max „Demon1“ Mazanov (Valorant)

Paco „HyDra“ Rusiewiez (Call of Duty)

Park „Ruler“ Jae-hyuk (League of Legends)

Phillip „ImperialHal“ Dosen (Apex Legends)

NEJLEPŠÍ ESPORTOVÝ TÝM

Evil Geniuses (Valorant)

Fnatic (Valorant)

Gaimin Gladiators (Dota 2)

JD Gaming (League of Legends)

Team Vitality (Counter-Strike)

NEJLEPŠÍ ESPORTOVÝ TRENÉR

Christine „potter“ Chi (Evil Geniuses - Valorant)

Danny „zonic“ Sorensen (Team Falcons - Counter-Strike)

Jordan „Gunba“ Graham (Florida Mayhem - Overwatch)

Remy „XTQZZZ“ Quoniam (Team Vitality - Counter-Strike)

Yoon „Homme“ Sung-young (JD Gaming - League of Legends)

NEJLEPŠÍ ESPORTOVÁ UDÁLOST

2023 League of Legends World Championship

Blast.tv Paris Major 2023

EVO 2023

The International Dota 2 Championships 2023

VALORANT Champions 2023