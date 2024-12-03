PlayStation slaví 30 let slevami a nostalgickou uvítací obrazovkou

PlayStation slaví úctyhodné výročí. Přesně před 30 lety se v Japonsku začala prodávat první šedá konzole a v Sony se proto rozhodli hráčům a hráčkám v rámci oslav nadělit milé a nostalgické dary, děkovný trailer (ke zhlédnutí výše) a taky enormní balíček zlevněných her.

Majitelé PS5 konečně dostávají (zatím jen na nespecifikovanou omezenou dobu) to, po čem dlouho volali – nová témata, kterými si mohou zkrášlit rozhraní konzole. V nastavení zařízení si můžete vybrat mezi pěticí nových profilů – 30. výročí, PS1, PS2, PS3 a PS4. Nabídka se promění ve verzi ze zvolené generace, a to včetně zvuků a načítací obrazovky (z motivu z PS1 mám doteď husí kůži, jak mě nostalgie porazila silou lokomotivy).

YOOO A NEW UPDATE FOR THE PS5 BRINGS BACK THE ORIGINAL PS1 BOOT UP SCREEN FOR THE 30TH ANNIVERSARY



You can also customize the home screen to have design and sound effects that reflect the PS1, PS2, PS3 or PS4! pic.twitter.com/3W9cVRmPWd